Alexandar Georgiev is back to face the NHL team that didn’t evaluate him as No. 1 goaltender material.
Avalanche vs. Rangers at Madison Square Garden? Call it the Georgiev Revenge Game.
“It’s exciting to come back,” Georgiev told The Denver Gazette, seated in the visitor’s dressing room Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena, fresh off an impressive 33-save victory at Vegas.
The Avalanche traded for Georgiev last summer after he spent five seasons in New York. The undrafted Finnish pro league netminder (TPS Turku) never emerged from the shadow of Igor Shesterkin, despite flashing No. 1 talent when given the opportunity. Colorado’s front office recognized that potential with a three-year, $10.2-million contract.
Georgiev can prove the Avs made a smart bet Tuesday night with a victory.
“I spent a lot of time in that city and that arena there,” Georgiev said. “The (Rangers) fans are awesome. They have a really good team. A lot of good guys. I’m just excited to play against them. It’s going to be a great challenge.”
Georgiev entered the matchup trending upward for the defending Stanley Cup champions. He was especially brilliant in the final moments Saturday against Vegas — stopping a barrage of Golden Knights pucks — much to delight of teammates.
“He was incredible,” forward Evan Rodrigues said. “He stepped up at the end of the game when we needed him.”
The Avalanche expected some learning curve from Georgiev. He entered Tuesday night’s game with a .908 save percentage, 2.76 average goals allowed, and a 3-0-1 starting record.
“I think that takes a little bit of time, but certainly he’s a confident guy,” coach Jared Bednar said. “He’s been putting in all the hard work. That’s how you get it, right? … He’s feeling good and he’s been playing great for us. I feel like he’s been progressively better and better.”
Goalies coach Jussi Parkkila, last week in a news conference with local media, added: “Of course, so far, you can always say: ‘You can play better.’ (Georgiev) still does lots of things that I like. Technical view and everything we try to do now; I already see those things in his game. But there is lots of work ahead. Lots of good, too. He has great pieces, but we have to just put those pieces together. Then he can be more successful.
“He wants to be there, and he wants to work. That’s a good part about him.”
Georgiev planned to make a winning statement during his return to New York. But it’s not all animosity for the Big Apple. The Rangers were first to recognize his talents in net.
“I’m grateful for getting the chance to get my NHL start, and that they believed in me for the second year to keep me around,” Georgiev said. “There’s been a lot of things to cherish, and be grateful for, but I’m looking forward to being here (with the Avalanche) now.”