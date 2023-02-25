The Colorado Avalanche will lean heavily on Alexandar Georgiev in net for their final push toward the postseason.

The first-time starting goaltender wouldn’t have it any other way.

“It’s been what I’ve dreamed about for a long time,” Georgiev told The Denver Gazette this week from his dressing room stall inside the Avs practice facility. “I haven’t gotten too many chances at that before. I’m just enjoying it a lot and am grateful for the opportunity. My goal is to come in and give my team a really, really good chance to win every night. It’s been good so far and we have a lot of important games coming up. That’s fun for me as well.”

Georgiev is expected back in the net Saturday night, his second start of back-to-back games, when Colorado welcomes Calgary to Ball Arena. He was brilliant Friday in a 5-1 road win over the Winnipeg Jets. Georgiev made 26 saves that looked easy while limiting rebound chances against a quality opponent.

It marked his 40th start of the season, a new career high for the 27-year-old Bulgaria native. He’s fitting right in with the reigning Stanley Cup champions.

“It’s been real easy to come into this team,” said Georgiev, acquired via trade (Rangers) in the summer. “A lot of awesome guys. Everybody is so tight.”

Georgiev’s numbers this season, entering the Flames matchup, ranked among the top tier of NHL goaltenders — 24 wins (No. 6), .919 save percentage (No. 7), 1,198 total saves (No. 8) and a 2.68 goals-against average (No. 16).

His elite play needs to continue for the Avalanche to keep pace with other playoff contenders in an admittedly weak Western Conference. Injured backup goalie Pavel Francouz (lower body) is not expected back for at least two more weeks. Georgiev appears confident, that if called upon, he can carry the Avs in net to another championship.

“We’ve had a lot of key players missing. Different guys all the time,” Georgiev said. “We’re in a pretty good spot right now with everything we’ve been dealing with. That definitely gives you confidence once we get more guys healthy. We’re going to be a little stronger team. For us now, it’s finding ways to win and climb the standings.”

Bowers traded

The Avalanche are parting ways with a former first-round pick to bolster its goaltending depth.

Forward Shane Bowers (selected No. 28 overall by Ottawa in 2017) has been traded to Boston, the Avs announced Saturday, in exchange for Bruins goaltender Keith Kinkaid.

The trade adds experienced goalie depth in Colorado with Francouz still on the mend from injury. Kinkaid, 33, has appeared in 168 career NHL games between the Devils, Canadiens, Rangers and Bruins. He’s amassed a 70-58-21 record, 2.91 goals-against average and a .905 save percentage.

Bowers’ time in Colorado was marred by health issues. He appeared in one game this season before leaving with an upper-body injury. He did not return and was reassigned to the AHL. Bowers played in 154 career games for the Colorado Eagles and recorded 57 points (27 goals).