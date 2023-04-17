Avalanche coach Jared Bednar isn’t revealing anything about his team's health going into the Stanley Cup playoffs.

“I’m not going to give you any information on our lineup,” Bednar said Monday. “Who is healthy, not healthy or injuries. None of it.”

#Avs Jared Bednar on mindset of the team, preparation for Game 1 versus the Kraken pic.twitter.com/yIHXCKHCDm — Kyle Fredrickson (@kylefredrickson) April 17, 2023

But that secrecy doesn’t extend to defenseman Cale Makar.

The reigning Norris Trophy winner, after missing the last seven games with a lower-body injury, told reporters he expects to be back in the lineup Tuesday against the Seattle Kraken. Makar recorded 17 goals and 49 assists in the regular season.

His plan for the playoffs?

“Feed off the crowd energy and hopefully get a little bit of the juices going,” Makar said Monday after practice at Ball Arena. “I feel confident, honestly.”

Several more injured players are anticipated to return at some point in the first round.

Defenseman Josh Manson (lower body) should be ready for the series opener against Seattle, Bednar said previously. There is optimism that forwards Andrew Cogliano (upper body) and Dennis Malgin (undisclosed) are nearing a return as well. No players at Monday’s practice were in red no-contact jerseys.

The Avs will be without captain Gabe Landeskog (knee) for the entire Stanley Cup playoffs.