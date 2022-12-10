DENVER — The Avalanche are traveling to St. Louis with an injured forward possibly rejoining the lineup.
Artturi Lehkonen will make the trip, a team spokesperson told The Denver Gazette, after the top-line winger practiced Saturday in a regular jersey. His availability Sunday against the Blues is another step toward getting Colorado’s injury-laden roster back to health.
Lehkonen has missed the past three games while in concussion protocol. His injury occurred in the Dec. 3 loss at the Boston Bruins. Lehkonen reached over the top of goalie Linus Ullmark in search of a loose puck. That's when Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy pulled Lehkonen down from behind and slammed him to the ice.
Lehkonen had been arguably the team’s most consistent player prior to injury. He notched 12 points over his last 12 games. Lehkonen brings a gritty presence to the team’s top line as an elite puck retriever in tight spaces. Lehkonen is also known for showing out in big moments — like his series-clinching Game 6 goal in Tampa Bay to win the Stanley Cup.
ARTTURI!!! 🗣️🗣️🚨#StanleyCup | #GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/kfkjBGv4Hm— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 27, 2022
Lehkonen’s potential return would help give balance to Colorado’s top-six forwards.
Mikko Rantanen is the No. 1 center with Nathan MacKinnon’s expected month-long absence with an upper-body injury. Valeri Nichushkin, finally back from ankle surgery, slots in where injured captain Gabe Landeskog would be if not for knee surgery.
Alex Newhook played with the first line in Friday’s home shootout loss to the Rangers. He’s better suited as Colorado’s second or third line centerman, especially with so many AHL players on the roster. Lehkonen is a proven contributor to the top group.
Blues spiraling
Think Avalanche have it rough? Imagine the misery of longtime Blues fans this season.
St. Louis has lost seven of its last nine games. Frustration is building. The Blues recently fell 5-2 against the Winnipeg Jets and head coach Craig Berube didn’t mince words.
“If everybody doesn't come to the rink ready to really compete and move your feet and do things right and be detailed and attentive, we're not going to go anywhere,” Berube said. “That's the bottom line.”