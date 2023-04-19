Philipp Grubauer feels right at home as a visiting Kraken goaltender at Ball Arena.

“It’s definitely a weird feeling coming back,” said Grubauer, a former Avalanche netminder (2018-21), after a 3-1 Seattle victory Tuesday night in Game 1. “But also really familiar."

Seattle leaned heavily on Grubauer to take a 1-0 series lead in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs over the heavily favored Avs.

The German native showcased elite quickness, athleticism and decision making in stopping 34 of Colorado’s 35 shots on goal. Grubauer allowed a Mikko Rantanen tap-in at the crease in the first period. But he was flawless over two failed Avs power play chances.

“There’s nothing better than playing against your old team in the playoffs,” Grubauer said. “I know all the angles (at Ball Arena). I know what it looks like and that helps, too. Being able to practice and have a couple of games played here definitely helps.”

Grubauer has a long history of success in the Avs’ home building. He carries a .937 save percentage over 11 career playoff games at Ball Arena (and formerly Pepsi Center). But let’s flip Grubauer’s theory on its head for a moment. Is it possible for the Avs to use familiarity to their own advantage?

“We know (Grubauer) kind of well,” forward Matt Nieto said Wednesday after practice at the team's training facility. “We know his strengths and some place we think we can try to exploit him. He's a good goalie. He played well last night. Despite us not playing our best game, we still had some really good chances, and he was there to make the stops. For us, we've just got to make it harder on him, make sure we're getting more shots with traffic and try to take his eyes away."

Don’t count on coach Jared Bednar to fully buy into that narrative. The Avalanche are taking the same approach versus Grubauer as any goaltender they’ll face this postseason.

“Jussi (Parkkila) does an in-depth goalie analysis and presentation before every round that we play. He has for years," Bednar said of Parkkila, the Avs' long-time goalies coach. "Once that presentation is done, regardless if we're familiar with the goalie or not, the players become really clear on that goalie's tendencies, weaknesses and strengths. "

Injury report

It’s possible, but not certain, that Avalanche reinforcements are coming for Game 2.

Colorado held an optional practice Wednesday with Andrew Cogliano (upper body injury) briefly participating. He is considered “day-to-day" for return along with Jack Jackson and Darren Helm; both suffering from lower-body injuries. Could potentially one or more players rejoin the lineup Thursday at Ball Arena?

“We'll see,” Bednar said. “We're hoping so.”

What’s next: The Avalanche host the Kraken, 7:30 p.m. Thursday (ESPN, Altitude) at Ball Arena in Game 2 the first-round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. Colorado trails the series 1-0.