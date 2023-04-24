SEATTLE — The Avalanche lost to the Kraken, 3-2 in overtime, Monday night in Game 4 of their first-round Stanley Cup playoff series. Here are three takeaways from Climate Pledge Arena:

1. Buckle up, folks. Colorado returns Wednesday to Ball Arena for an all-important Game 5 matchup with the series knotted at two games apiece and all the momentum in Seattle’s favor. Mikko Rantanen almost carried the Avs to victory scoring twice in the second period (including their first power play goal of the series). However, in overtime, Jordan Eberle scored the game winner to secure the Kraken victory.

2. Colorado’s lack of depth scoring is a concern. We’re four games into this series and the Avalanche’s bottom-six forwards group has produced zero goals. That’s bad news against a Kraken team that reached 100 points in the regular season by flexing four lines of quality depth. The continued absence of Valeri Nichushkin (personal reasons) only heightens the need for more scoring options. Who else will step up with goals in a critical Game 5?

3. Cale Makar might be facing suspension. Re-watch his collision with Kraken forward Jared McCann at your own risk. Makar made contact as if the puck was beneath McCann’s skates, but it wasn’t, and the hit sent McCann’s head directly into the boards. The Kraken scored on their ensuing power play and Seattle fans rained down boos every time Makar touched the puck. Stay tuned to find out if the NHL has supplemental discipline for the dangerous collision. McCann did not return to the game.