SEATTLE — The Avalanche beat the Kraken, 4-1, Friday night in Game 6 of their first-round Stanley Cup playoff series. Here are three takeaways from Climate Pledge Arena:

1. Colorado survived to live another day. A hard-fought victory over the Kraken sets up a winner-takes-all Game 7 on Sunday at Ball Arena. Does it get any better? This is why winning the Central Division was so important for the Avalanche. They’ll get an opportunity to advance on home ice against a first-year playoff team. It’s certain to be the best atmosphere of any game all year at Ball Arena. Can they keep momentum on their side?

2. EJ stepped up. Veteran defenseman Erik Johnson, the longest tenured active professional athlete in Colorado professional sports, took 98 shots on goal in the regular season and never scored. But that all changed early in the second period when Johnson’s slapshot from the point went through net-front traffic and beat Seattle goaltender Philipp Grubauer. EJ came through when Colorado was in desperate need of depth scoring.

Erik Johnson's blast pinballs past Grubauer to give Colorado the lead midway through the 2nd!#GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/Ho9k68y21K — Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights (@HockeyDaily365) April 29, 2023

3. It takes a little luck to win the Stanley Cup and the Avalanche don’t get many breaks. Case in point: Defenseman Bowen Byram opened the game with a huge goal and celebratory fist pump, and moments later, the play being overturned upon video review for offside. It’s a microcosm of the challenges this Avalanche team has faced this season. Luckily, it didn’t end up deciding the outcome.