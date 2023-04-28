SEATTLE — The Colorado Avalanche had everything stacked against them in a must-win Game 6 against the Kraken.

Off-ice drama with a missing star forward (Valeri Nichushkin). A hostile home crowd hounding an unlikely villain (Cale Makar) at every puck touch. No captain (Gabe Landeskog). Without a key defenseman (Josh Manson). And the weight of Colorado’s postseason dreams almost entirely on the shoulders of two generational talents (Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen).

None of that mattered Friday night at Climate Pledge Arena for the Avalanche in a resilient 4-1 victory.

Now, the two greatest words in all professional sports: Game 7.

Colorado returns Sunday to Ball Arena for a winner-take-all showdown with Seattle to reach the second round. It’s possible because unlikely hockey hero Erik Johnson scored the game-winning goal in the second period.

The Avalanche’s fight back to even the series, 3-3, is a testament to their resolve in an ultra-challenging season.

“The adversity for this team has been relentless this year,” Bednar said Thursday before the team flight to Seattle. “I can’t remember in all of the years that I've played and then coached where it just keeps coming and coming and coming, right? But that’s why I’m so proud of this team.”

It’s been equally taxing for players like Rantanen. He’s among a small group of skaters who played in all 82 regular season games (plus six more in the playoffs). Rantanen won’t make excuses. But it hasn’t been easy.

In Game 6, Rantanen tied it up late in the first period with a rebound goal at the crease. Then he added one assist on Johnson’s snipe in the second period.

“Obviously, with the (team) injuries, it takes a toll for sure,” Rantanen said from the pregame dressing room in Seattle. “It’s not easy when the man-games lost is sky high. … It’s not ideal, but we’ve been battling.”

Predicting a long playoff run for this rag-tag group of recent champions is a fool's errand. Colorado lacks the quality depth that made them a juggernaut a year ago. Their top-heavy lineup is the antithesis of Seattle’s deeper-than-deep roster. It’s brought the Avalanche to their breaking point.

Sign Up For Free: Mile High 5 Your daily report on everything sports in Colorado - covering the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and columns from Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

However, for at least one more game in this series, the Avalanche stars shined brighter than the Kraken depth. Colorado will get one more shot to do it again Saturday at Ball Arena. The last time the Avalanche won a series-clinching Game 7 was in the 2002 playoffs (second round over San Jose).

Does Colorado enough left in the tank to keep rolling in their most arduous season from Bednar's coaching memory?

The answer will be revealed in Game 7.

Avalanche 4, Kraken 1

What happened: Colorado forced Game 7 in their first-round playoff series with a resilient road victory in Seattle.

What went right: Mikko Rantanen tied the game off a shot rebound with just 20 seconds left in the first period. Erik Johnson, after failing to record a goal in the regular season, put the Avalanche ahead in the second period, 2-1, with a slapper from the point. Artturi Lehkonen extended the lead to two goals in the third period with a deflection at the net front. In short: Colorado dominated the final two periods to pull away.

What went wrong: Seattle, for the sixth consecutive game of the series, opened the night with a 1-0 lead (Vince Dunn goal). Bowen Byram scored an equalizer, but a Seattle bench challenge waived it off due to offside.

Between the pipes: Alexandar Georgiev made 22-of-23saves. Seattle’s Philipp Grubauer stopped 36of Colorado’s 39 shots on goal.

Injury report: Defenseman Josh Manson (lower body) did not play in Game 6. Forward Andrew Cogliano was checked head-first into the boards by Seattle’s Jordan Eberle. Cogliano left the game but returned for the third period.

What’s next: The Avalanche face the Kraken in Game 7 of their first-round Stanley Cup playoffs series, Sunday at Ball Arena.