The Avalanche lost to the Kraken, 3-2, Wednesday night in Game 5 of their first-round Stanley Cup playoff series. Here are three takeaways from Ball Arena:

1. Colorado is one loss away from being eliminated from the postseason. It will now take back-to-back wins for the Avs — including Game 6 in Seattle — to reach the second round. On Wednesday, the Avalanche couldn’t overcome the one-game suspension of defenseman Cale Makar or the indefinite absence of forward Valeri Nichushkin. The Avs didn't look like the better team. Do they have enough resolve to turn this series around?

2. The Avs keep playing from behind. Seattle, for the fifth consecutive time this series, held a one-goal lead early in the game. Morgan Geekie scored less than seven minutes into the second period. It seems like Colorado plays better with a sense of urgency when trailing. But that’s no recipe for success if the Avalanche plan to make another deep postseason run. They also lack quality depth scoring that made them so formidable a year ago.

Mikko Rantanen's centering pass deflects into the net off of Nathan MacKinnon to quickly tie this one up at 1!#GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/e3310vb0Ox — Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights (@HockeyDaily365) April 27, 2023

3. Questionable officiating was a Game 5 turning point. Midway through the second period, shortly after Nathan MacKinnon tied it up, the Avalanche star was blatantly tripped with no call on the play. Seattle immediately capitalized with a breakaway rush opportunity and Tye Kartye scoring the go-ahead goal. MacKinnon, clearly furious by the non-call, slammed his stick along the boards. Evan Rodrigues scored a late-third period goal to cut their deficit to 3-2, but Colorado never recovered.