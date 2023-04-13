The Avalanche will be without their captain in the postseason.

Gabe Landeskog is out for the entire 2023 NHL playoffs due to lingering knee issues, the team announced Thursday.

“He’s pushing himself to the limits of what he feels like he can do,” coach Jared Bednar said earlier this week.

Landeskog, 30, has not played in a game since last year when Colorado clinched the Stanley Cup in Game 6 over Tampa Bay. He had two separate knee procedures and has never fully recovered. Landeskog is scheduled to speak with the media before tonight's home game versus the Winnipeg Jets at Ball Arena.

