Stanley Cup odds

Local bet: Colorado Avalanche (7-2)

Other to consider: Florida Panthers (10-1), Edmonton Oilers (16-1), Vegas Golden Knights (16-1)

Take a flyer: Pittsburgh Penguins (25-1)

Hart Trophy

Local bet: Nathan MacKinnon (14-1), Cale Makar (15-1), Mikko Rantanen (30-1)

Others to consider: Connor McDavid (3-1), Auston Matthews (9-2), Kirill Kaprizov (14-1)

Take a flyer: Andrei Vasilevskiy (40-1)

To make the playoffs

Local bet: Colorado Avalanche to make playoffs (1-50), to not make playoffs (15-1)

Others to consider: Ducks to make playoffs (5-1), Blue Jackets to make playoffs (9-2)

Take a flyer: Devils to make playoffs (+175)

To win the conference

Local bet: Colorado Avalanche (+170)

Others to consider: Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames (15-2), Carolina Hurricanes (6-1)

Take a flyer: Washington Capitals (20-1), St. Louis Blues (12-1)