The Ball Arena home dressing room opened after Game 7 as Colorado Avalanche players tried to make sense of exactly what went wrong.

A herd of cameras and media bolted Sunday night toward the stall of Nathan MacKinnon, the team’s emotional barometer. His mood often aligns with Colorado’s leadership group. MacKinnon — moments after a 2-1 loss to the Seattle Kraken — was calm and reflective in exiting the playoffs.

“We had a tough year overall. Obviously, during the season, we’re going to say all the right things. But it’s hard missing the guys. It’s not a very good excuse,” MacKinnon said. “But definitely happy with the way we battled all season, even tonight. We played a really great game. Just couldn’t find the back of the net. ... We fought hard. Everyone leaving the rink tonight feels good about our effort, at least. At the end of the day, that’s all you can really do.

“Just hope the bounces and goals come. They just didn’t.”

Across the room, still uniformed in skates, defenseman Cale Makar sat in his stall much longer than his teammates with a lot to ponder. Makar endured concussions and lower-body injuries all season to finally get healthy. But the playoffs brought even more adversity.

Makar, suspended for Game 5, tallied one goal and four assists in the Kraken series.

“I don’t think anybody is going to be looking back and thinking everybody didn’t leave it out there,” Makar said. “I just absolutely hate losing. This is the worst part of this.”

Take one last look around. Many of these players won’t be here next season. That’s the harsh reality of the NHL’s flat salary cap.

Forward Evan Rodrigues signed a one-year contract in the offseason. He began the season strong with growing expectations to become the next second-line center, filling the massive void left by Nazem Kadri’s departure to Calgary. That never happened. Inconsistency from several players led the Avalanche to swap "2Cs" all year long, with newcomer Lar Eller holding it down in Games 6-7 against Seattle.

What does that mean for the future of Rodrigues in Colorado? Does he want to come back?

“Definitely,” Rodrigues said. “I’ve loved it here. My family loved it here. It’s an unbelievable team … that’s setup to win Stanley Cups.”

The final player to leave the Avalanche dressing room, predictably, was defenseman Erik Johnson. He’s played the last 13 seasons and Colorado. Johnson — with damp red eyes and a slight tremble — understands the reality this might be it.

“If it’s the end of the road or not, I was just proud to play here for as long as I did,” Johnson said. “Just grateful for everything.”

5 OFFSEASON QUESTIONS FOR THE COLORADO AVALANCHE

1. Will captain Gabe Landeskog be available in 2023-24? The answer likely depends if or when he undergoes yet another surgery to address a cartilage injury at the bottom of his patella. The earlier Landeskog undergoes such a procedure, in theory, the sooner he will be ready to play. It all depends on how his body responds to treatment.

2. What will GM Chris MacFarland prioritize in roster construction? A large number of unrestricted free agents entering the summer will create difficult decisions. The current lineup proved incapable of making a deep run — albeit with injuries derailing their repeat bid. The beat reporter's prediction: The Avs will move on from several depth forwards to make way for significant changes.

3. What's the deal with Valeri Nichushkin? The Avalanche are essentially ignoring the existence of a Seattle police “crisis report” involving Nichushkin at the team hotel and a heavily intoxicated woman. The team will only say his absence is for “personal reasons.” Something doesn’t add up here. It’s hard to be optimistic about Nichushkin's future with the team.

4. Is the championship window still open? The best news for Colorado’s future is that three stars — Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar and Mikko Rantanen — are signed to long-term extensions. That alone should make the Avalanche a force in the West for years to come. But it will take smart front-office decisions to happen.

5. Will a long summer pay dividends next season? The reigning Stanley Cup champions got hardly any rest last summer. It certainly contributed to the team’s issues of staying healthy. Now, there are several long months before training camp starts. The Avs need to take full advantage to be well-rested for puck drop in the season opener. Is it hockey season yet?