Avalanche general manager Chris MacFarland addressed several topics during a brief Q&A session Monday night with local reporters at Ball Arena prior to Colorado hosting the Vegas Golden Knights. Below are the highlights.

What do you consider to be the team’s greatest need approaching the NHL trade deadline on Friday?

"I don’t think we’re focused in on any one positional silo, for lack of a better term. I think if there’s something that makes sense — whether it’s at forward or at (defenseman) — we’ll look at it as we always do through multiple lenses. … First and foremost, from a player perspective, does it make us better? (Then salary cap) and that sort of thing."

What is your comfort level with J.T. Compher if the team does not trade for a second-line center?

"We’re very comfortable with not just J.T. (Compher). We have Alex Newhook who can play there. Evan Rodrigues has played there. We know Mikko (Rantanen) can slide in there. So, we’ve got a lot of flexibility in the middle of the ice for coach (Jared) Bednar to utilize as he sees fit."

Have you had any discussions with J.T. Compher’s representation about a possible contract extension?

"I’m not going to comment on contract negotiations with any player, not just J.T. We have a lot of guys that are potential (undrafted free agents). At an appropriate time we’ll silo that."

How optimistic are you that Gabe Landeskog will return before the end of the regular season?

"That’s a good question. That’s something that our medical staff, our doctors and Gabe himself will obviously control. He’s a really important piece and we’ve missed him all year. But I think there’s more info to glean as we move along here in the next few days and weeks."

What are the health concerns for Landeskog this season and long term?

"I’m not going to comment on longer term. He’s doing everything he can to get back. We’re very hopeful that he will at some point."

How do you balance building the team with trades and trusting your current player development?

"That’s part of what our jobs are, right? With Joe (Sakic) and Kevin (McDonald) and our scouts. We’ve got to keep one eye on the now and this group has battled hard all year. I know their expectations are to continue to push the envelope. Get in and do some damage. Hopefully, we’re going to find a way to do that. We also spent a lot of draft capital and prospects over the last few years. Fortunately, last year that paid off due to the job that our players and coaches did. … We’ve got to be mindful of that, with the capital we’ve spent in past years. But if it makes sense, then we’ll strike."

How would you describe this trade deadline as a first-year GM?

"I’m on the phone with the other GMs, whereas in the past, Joe certainly had those relationships. That’s one of the things that, for me, was different. … I’m still talking with Joe and Kevin and our scouts. Gathering the information and seeing what makes sense and what doesn’t. I think we all work together really well. It’s certainly a team effort. That hasn’t changed at all."

Avalanche 3, Golden Knights 0

What happened: Colorado extended its winning streak to six consecutive games with another impressive showing against a Western Conference playoff team.

What went right: For a third consecutive game, the Avalanche scored a goal on their first shot attempt, with Mikko Rantanen putting Colorado ahead only 14 seconds into the game. He capitalized on a Vegas defensive zone turnover and slapped the puck out of midair. Rantanen kept the momentum rolling with another scoring play in the second period; burying a cross-ice feed from J.T. Compher.

It was a historic moment. Rantanen became the fastest player ever with the Avalanche to reach 40 goals in a season (58 games). He’s just the seventh in franchise history to reach the milestone.

Colorado’s penalty kill stepped up in the third period to preserve the two-goal lead. Defenseman Jack Johnson, acquired Sunday via trade from Chicago, made his season debut with the Avalanche. Nathan MacKinnon scored an empty net goal with under four minutes left in regulation.

What went wrong: Defenseman Kurtis MacDermid (concussion protocol) did not play Monday against Vegas. The Avs failed to score during one power play chance.

Between the pipes: Alexandar Georgiev made 31-of-31 saves. It marked his third shutout of the season. Golden Knights’ Adin Hill stopped 31 of Colorado’s 34 shots on goal.

What’s next: The Avalanche (34-19-5) host the New Jersey Devils (39-15-5), 7 p.m. Wednesday (Altitude) at Ball Arena.