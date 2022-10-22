LAS VEGAS — Head coach Jared Bednar called out the Avalanche after a “sloppy” performance Friday with “poor execution” in a losing effort.
Just 24 hours later, on the second night of back-to-back games, the team responded in Las Vegas with arguably its most impressive victory of the young season. Colorado rallied to hold off a quality Knights team, 3-2, with a brand of hockey Bednar has come to demand from the defending Stanley Cup champions.
"I just thought we played our structure and the way we're supposed to play a lot better," Bednar said. "A better commitment to defend, too, throughout the whole game. Even when they were on their push at the end."
The Avs (3-2-1) dominated puck possession early and held Vegas without a shot on goal for a 16-minute stretch of the first period. Colorado’s power-play unit scored on both of its chances with goals from Nathan MacKinnon and Evan Rodrigues. Valeri Nichushkin recorded his sixth goal in six games. Starting goalie Alexandar Georgiev was especially solid making clutch saves down the stretch.
"The guys are great. They helped me a lot today. Really good defense," Georgiev said. "I appreciate that and just had to do my job."
Concerns persist with the team’s ailing penalty kill unit. The Avalanche have given up at least one shorthanded goal in each game this season and nine overall. Vegas center Jonathan Marchessault extended the streak Saturday with a wide-open backdoor finish past Georgiev to tie the game, 1-1, at the first intermission — despite Colorado’s overall dominance of the period.
Bednar attempted to diagnose the PK issue with this Friday explanation: “The communication in the locker room has been good. Guys look like they’re focused on the right things. But it’s not translating to the ice right now,” he said. Colorado killed three-of-four Vegas PP chances Saturday night.
Avalanche defenseman Devon Toews did not play for a second consecutive game Saturday while dealing with an unspecified but “short-term” injury.
"He's better today than yesterday, or he wouldn't have been out on the ice for warmup. That's a positive sign. He's frustrated he wasn't able to go and help our team. But we survived it and got the two points.
"Hopefully, he can give it another try and see if it's good for Tuesday."
GAMER BOX
What happened: The Avalanche won, 3-2, Saturday at the Vegas Golden Knights.
1ST PERIOD
5:30 (COL PPG) — Nathan MacKinnon (Cale Makar, Artturi Lehkonen)
19:16 (VGK PPG) — Jonathan Marchessault (Mark Stone, Jack Eichel)
2ND PERIOD
6:20 (COL PPG) — Evan Rodrigues (Sam Girard, Bowen Byram)
3RD PERIOD
8:10 (COL) — Valeri Nichushkin (Erik Johnson)
10:33 (VGK) — Chandler Stephenson (Stone, Eichel)
Shots
VGK — 32
COL — 25
Goalies
Alexandar Georgiev (COL) — 30-32 (.938 SV%)
Logan Thompson (VGK) — 22-25 (.880 SV%)
What’s next: The Avalanche (3-2-1) have a short rest before their Tuesday night road trip to face the New York Rangers.