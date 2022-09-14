The future of the Colorado Avalanche will be on display Thursday with the start of rookie camp.
Twenty-seven of the Avs’ best young prospects — 16 forwards, eight defensemen and three goalies — are expected in attendance to prepare for the upcoming NHL rookie tournament held in San Jose, Calif.
The Avalanche will play in three games against rookies from the Kings (3 p.m. Friday), Sharks (8 p.m. Saturday) and Coyotes (11 a.m. Monday). The league is still finalizing options for fans to livestream the games, according to a team source.
The Avalanche’s 10:30 a.m. Thursday practice is open to the public at the team’s practice facility. Below is a roster breakdown examining Colorado’s next wave of talent.
FORWARDS
Alex Beaucage
- Age: 21
- Position: RW
- Height/weight: 6-1, 192
- Hometown: Trois-Rivieres, Quebec
- Draft/Acquired: Third round (No. 78) 2019
- Last season: Recorded 12 points (four goals) in AHL (Colorado Eagles)
Drew Englot
- Age: 19
- Position: C
- Height/weight: 6-2, 198
- Hometown: Candiac, Saskatchewan
- Draft/Acquired: Rookie camp invite
- Last season: Tallied 38 points (14 goals) in the WHL (Regina and Kamloops)
Tarun Fizer
- Age: 21
- Position: RW
- Height/weight: 5-11, 168
- Hometown: Chestermere, Alberta
- Draft/Acquired: AHL contract
- Last season: Compiled 51 points (17 goals) in the WHL (Victoria)
Jean-Luc Foudy
- Age: 20
- Position: C
- Height/weight: 5-11, 177
- Hometown: Scarborough, Ontario
- Draft/Acquired: Third round (75) 2020
- Last season: Recorded 26 points (nine goals) with the Colorado Eagles
Gabe Klassen
- Age: 19
- Position: C
- Height/weight: 5-10, 176
- Hometown: Prince Albert, Saskatchewan
- Draft/Acquired: Rookie camp invite
- Last season: Tallied 64 points (33 goals) in the WHL (Portland)
Connor McClennon
- Age: 20
- Position: RW
- Height/weight: 5-8, 161
- Hometown: Wainwright, Alberta
- Draft/Acquired: Rookie camp invite
- Last season: Compiled 81 points (43 goals) in the WHL (Winnipeg)
Ben Meyers
- Age: 23
- Position: C
- Height/weight: 5-11, 200
- Hometown: Delano, Minnesota
- Draft/Acquired: Signed as FA
- Last season: Appeared in five Avs games with one goal, starred at Minnesota (NCAA)
Cole Nagy
- Age: 21
- Position: C
- Height/weight: 6-6, 222
- Hometown: Saskatoon, Saskatchewan
- Draft/Acquired: Rookie camp invite
- Last season: Recorded 34 points (14 goals) in the WHL (Swift Current)
Oskar Olausson
- Age: 19
- Position: RW
- Height/weight: 6-2, 181
- Hometown: Stockholm, Sweden
- Draft/Acquired: First round (28) 2021
- Last season: Tallied 49 points (26 goals) in the WHL (Barrie and Oshawa)
Ranta Sampo
- Age: 22
- Position: LW
- Height/weight: 6-2, 194
- Hometown: Naantali, Finland
- Draft/Acquired: Third round (78) 2018
- Last season: Appeared in 10 Avs games and compiled 14 points (seven goals) in AHL (Eagles)
Rylen Roersma
- Age: 18
- Position: C
- Height/weight: 6-0, 181
- Hometown: Lethbridge, Alberta
- Draft/Acquired: Rookie camp invite
- Last season: Recorded 29 points (19 goals) in WHL (Brandon)
Austin Roest
- Age: 18
- Position: C
- Height/weight: 5-10, 166
- Hometown: Coldstream, B.C.
- Draft/Acquired: Rookie camp invite
- Last season: Tallied 32 points (13 goals) in WHL (Everett)
Brady Stonehouse
- Age: 18
- Position: RW
- Height/weight: 5-9, 182
- Hometown: Blenheim, Ontario
- Draft/Acquired: Rookie camp invite
- Last season: Compiled 35 points (18 goals) in OHL (Ottawa)
Ben Tardif
- Age: 22
- Position: LW
- Height/weight: 5-10, 195
- Hometown: Notre-Dame-de-l'Ile-Perrot, Quebec
- Draft/Acquired: AHL contract
- Last season: Recorded 59 points (20 goals) in ECHL (Utah)
Zach Tsekos
- Age: 25
- Position: C
- Height/weight: 5-10, 185
- Hometown: Montreal, Quebec
- Draft/Acquired: AHL contract
- Last season: Appeared in three ECHL games and tallied 31 points (15 goals) at Clarkson (NCAA)
Cameron Wright
- Age: 24
- Position: LW
- Height/weight: 6-1, 193
- Hometown: Richmond Hill, Ontario
- Draft/Acquired: AHL contract
- Last season: Compiled 34 points (23 goals) at University of Denver (NCAA)
DEFENSEMEN
Wyatt Aamodt
- Age: 24
- Height/weight: 6-0, 201
- Hometown: Hermantown, Minnesota
- Draft/Acquired: Signed as FA
- Last season: Appeared in three AHL Eagles games and recorded 12 points (six goals) at Minnesota State (NCAA)
Olivier Boutin
- Age: 19
- Height/weight: 5-10, 174
- Hometown: Quebec, PQ
- Draft/Acquired: Rookie camp invite
- Last season: Tallied 36 points (six goals) in QMJHL (Gatineau)
Nate Clurman
- Age: 24
- Height/weight: 6-2, 205
- Hometown: Boulder, Colorado
- Draft/Acquired: Sixth round (161) 2016
- Last season: Appeared in seven AHL Eagles games and compiled 24 points (three goals) in ECHL (Utah)
Mikael Diotte
- Age: 19
- Height/weight: 6-3, 205
- Hometown: Sainte-Julie, Quebec
- Draft/Acquired: Rookie camp invite
- Last season: Recorded 14 points (one goal) in QMJHL (Drummondville)
Francesco Iasenza
- Age: 18
- Height/weight: 6-0, 185
- Hometown: Montreal, Quebec
- Draft/Acquired: Rookie camp invite
- Last season: Tallied 18 points (two goals) in QMJHL (Moncton)
Nolan Orzeck
- Age: 21
- Height/weight: 5-11, 170
- Hometown: Calgary, Alberta
- Draft/Acquired: Rookie camp invite
- Last season: Compiled 43 points (six goals) in WHL (Winnipeg)
Brayden Schmitt
- Age: 18
- Height/weight: 5-11, 161
- Hometown: Turo, Nova Scotia
- Draft/Acquired: Rookie camp invite
- Last season: Recorded 25 points (two goals) in QMHL (Blainville-Boisbriand)
Danila Zhuravlyov
- Age: 22
- Height/weight: 6-0, 163
- Hometown: Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
- Draft/Acquired: Fifth round (146) 2018
- Last season: Tallied six points (one goal) in KHL (Ak Bars)
GOALIES
Justus Annunen
- Age: 22
- Height/weight: 6-4, 209
- Hometown: Kempele, Finland
- Draft/Acquired: Third round (64) 2018
- Last season: .893 SV% and 3.01 GAA in AHL (Eagles) and appeared in two Avs games
Trent Miner
- Age: 21
- Height/weight: 6-1, 185
- Hometown: Brandon, Manitoba
- Draft/Acquired: Seventh round (202) 2019
- Last season: .910 SV% and 2.84 GAA in ECHL (Utah) and appeared in two Eagles games
Ivan Zhigalov
- Age: 19
- Height/weight: 6-3, 168
- Hometown: Minsk, Belarus
- Draft/Acquired: Seventh round (225) 2022
- Last season: .892 SV% and 2.84 GAA in QMJHL (Sherbrooke)