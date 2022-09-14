The future of the Colorado Avalanche will be on display Thursday with the start of rookie camp.

Twenty-seven of the Avs’ best young prospects — 16 forwards, eight defensemen and three goalies — are expected in attendance to prepare for the upcoming NHL rookie tournament held in San Jose, Calif.

The Avalanche will play in three games against rookies from the Kings (3 p.m. Friday), Sharks (8 p.m. Saturday) and Coyotes (11 a.m. Monday). The league is still finalizing options for fans to livestream the games, according to a team source.

The Avalanche’s 10:30 a.m. Thursday practice is open to the public at the team’s practice facility. Below is a roster breakdown examining Colorado’s next wave of talent.

FORWARDS

Alex Beaucage

Age: 21

21 Position: RW

RW Height/weight: 6-1, 192

6-1, 192 Hometown: Trois-Rivieres, Quebec

Trois-Rivieres, Quebec Draft/Acquired: Third round (No. 78) 2019

Third round (No. 78) 2019 Last season: Recorded 12 points (four goals) in AHL (Colorado Eagles)

Drew Englot

Age: 19

19 Position: C

C Height/weight: 6-2, 198

6-2, 198 Hometown: Candiac, Saskatchewan

Candiac, Saskatchewan Draft/Acquired: Rookie camp invite

Rookie camp invite Last season: Tallied 38 points (14 goals) in the WHL (Regina and Kamloops)

Tarun Fizer

Age: 21

21 Position: RW

RW Height/weight: 5-11, 168

5-11, 168 Hometown: Chestermere, Alberta

Chestermere, Alberta Draft/Acquired: AHL contract

AHL contract Last season: Compiled 51 points (17 goals) in the WHL (Victoria)

Jean-Luc Foudy

Age: 20

20 Position: C

C Height/weight: 5-11, 177

5-11, 177 Hometown: Scarborough, Ontario

Scarborough, Ontario Draft/Acquired: Third round (75) 2020

Third round (75) 2020 Last season: Recorded 26 points (nine goals) with the Colorado Eagles

Gabe Klassen

Age: 19

19 Position: C

C Height/weight: 5-10, 176

5-10, 176 Hometown: Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Prince Albert, Saskatchewan Draft/Acquired: Rookie camp invite

Rookie camp invite Last season: Tallied 64 points (33 goals) in the WHL (Portland)

Connor McClennon

Age: 20

20 Position: RW

RW Height/weight: 5-8, 161

5-8, 161 Hometown: Wainwright, Alberta

Wainwright, Alberta Draft/Acquired: Rookie camp invite

Rookie camp invite Last season: Compiled 81 points (43 goals) in the WHL (Winnipeg)

Ben Meyers

Age: 23

23 Position: C

C Height/weight: 5-11, 200

5-11, 200 Hometown: Delano, Minnesota

Delano, Minnesota Draft/Acquired: Signed as FA

Signed as FA Last season: Appeared in five Avs games with one goal, starred at Minnesota (NCAA)

Cole Nagy

Age: 21

21 Position: C

C Height/weight: 6-6, 222

6-6, 222 Hometown: Saskatoon, Saskatchewan

Saskatoon, Saskatchewan Draft/Acquired: Rookie camp invite

Rookie camp invite Last season: Recorded 34 points (14 goals) in the WHL (Swift Current)

Oskar Olausson

Age: 19

19 Position: RW

RW Height/weight: 6-2, 181

6-2, 181 Hometown: Stockholm, Sweden

Stockholm, Sweden Draft/Acquired: First round (28) 2021

First round (28) 2021 Last season: Tallied 49 points (26 goals) in the WHL (Barrie and Oshawa)

Ranta Sampo

Age: 22

22 Position: LW

LW Height/weight: 6-2, 194

6-2, 194 Hometown: Naantali, Finland

Naantali, Finland Draft/Acquired: Third round (78) 2018

Third round (78) 2018 Last season: Appeared in 10 Avs games and compiled 14 points (seven goals) in AHL (Eagles)

Rylen Roersma

Age: 18

18 Position: C

C Height/weight: 6-0, 181

6-0, 181 Hometown: Lethbridge, Alberta

Lethbridge, Alberta Draft/Acquired: Rookie camp invite

Rookie camp invite Last season: Recorded 29 points (19 goals) in WHL (Brandon)

Austin Roest

Age: 18

18 Position: C

C Height/weight: 5-10, 166

5-10, 166 Hometown: Coldstream, B.C.

Coldstream, B.C. Draft/Acquired: Rookie camp invite

Rookie camp invite Last season: Tallied 32 points (13 goals) in WHL (Everett)

Brady Stonehouse

Age: 18

18 Position: RW

RW Height/weight: 5-9, 182

5-9, 182 Hometown: Blenheim, Ontario

Blenheim, Ontario Draft/Acquired: Rookie camp invite

Rookie camp invite Last season: Compiled 35 points (18 goals) in OHL (Ottawa)

Ben Tardif

Age: 22

22 Position: LW

LW Height/weight: 5-10, 195

5-10, 195 Hometown: Notre-Dame-de-l'Ile-Perrot, Quebec

Notre-Dame-de-l'Ile-Perrot, Quebec Draft/Acquired: AHL contract

AHL contract Last season: Recorded 59 points (20 goals) in ECHL (Utah)

Zach Tsekos

Age: 25

25 Position: C

C Height/weight: 5-10, 185

5-10, 185 Hometown: Montreal, Quebec

Montreal, Quebec Draft/Acquired: AHL contract

AHL contract Last season: Appeared in three ECHL games and tallied 31 points (15 goals) at Clarkson (NCAA)

Cameron Wright

Age: 24

24 Position: LW

LW Height/weight: 6-1, 193

6-1, 193 Hometown: Richmond Hill, Ontario

Richmond Hill, Ontario Draft/Acquired: AHL contract

AHL contract Last season: Compiled 34 points (23 goals) at University of Denver (NCAA)

DEFENSEMEN

Wyatt Aamodt

Age: 24

24 Height/weight: 6-0, 201

6-0, 201 Hometown: Hermantown, Minnesota

Hermantown, Minnesota Draft/Acquired: Signed as FA

Signed as FA Last season: Appeared in three AHL Eagles games and recorded 12 points (six goals) at Minnesota State (NCAA)

Olivier Boutin

Age: 19

19 Height/weight: 5-10, 174

5-10, 174 Hometown: Quebec, PQ

Quebec, PQ Draft/Acquired: Rookie camp invite

Rookie camp invite Last season: Tallied 36 points (six goals) in QMJHL (Gatineau)

Nate Clurman

Age: 24

24 Height/weight: 6-2, 205

6-2, 205 Hometown: Boulder, Colorado

Boulder, Colorado Draft/Acquired: Sixth round (161) 2016

Sixth round (161) 2016 Last season: Appeared in seven AHL Eagles games and compiled 24 points (three goals) in ECHL (Utah)

Mikael Diotte

Age: 19

19 Height/weight: 6-3, 205

6-3, 205 Hometown: Sainte-Julie, Quebec

Sainte-Julie, Quebec Draft/Acquired: Rookie camp invite

Rookie camp invite Last season: Recorded 14 points (one goal) in QMJHL (Drummondville)

Francesco Iasenza

Age: 18

18 Height/weight: 6-0, 185

6-0, 185 Hometown: Montreal, Quebec

Montreal, Quebec Draft/Acquired: Rookie camp invite

Rookie camp invite Last season: Tallied 18 points (two goals) in QMJHL (Moncton)

Nolan Orzeck

Age: 21

21 Height/weight: 5-11, 170

5-11, 170 Hometown: Calgary, Alberta

Calgary, Alberta Draft/Acquired: Rookie camp invite

Rookie camp invite Last season: Compiled 43 points (six goals) in WHL (Winnipeg)

Brayden Schmitt

Age: 18

18 Height/weight: 5-11, 161

5-11, 161 Hometown: Turo, Nova Scotia

Turo, Nova Scotia Draft/Acquired: Rookie camp invite

Rookie camp invite Last season: Recorded 25 points (two goals) in QMHL (Blainville-Boisbriand)

Danila Zhuravlyov

Age: 22

22 Height/weight: 6-0, 163

6-0, 163 Hometown: Nizhny Novgorod, Russia

Nizhny Novgorod, Russia Draft/Acquired: Fifth round (146) 2018

Fifth round (146) 2018 Last season: Tallied six points (one goal) in KHL (Ak Bars)

GOALIES

Justus Annunen

Age: 22

22 Height/weight: 6-4, 209

6-4, 209 Hometown: Kempele, Finland

Kempele, Finland Draft/Acquired: Third round (64) 2018

Third round (64) 2018 Last season: .893 SV% and 3.01 GAA in AHL (Eagles) and appeared in two Avs games

Trent Miner

Age : 21

: 21 Height/weight: 6-1, 185

6-1, 185 Hometown: Brandon, Manitoba

Brandon, Manitoba Draft/Acquired: Seventh round (202) 2019

Seventh round (202) 2019 Last season: .910 SV% and 2.84 GAA in ECHL (Utah) and appeared in two Eagles games

Ivan Zhigalov