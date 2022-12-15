Jared Bednar just didn’t see it with Jean-Luc Foudy in training camp.
Foudy is a natural skater, but Bednar didn’t see it. He’s also competitive and plays with an edge, but that also didn’t show itself in September.
But with all the injuries the Avalanche have had to start the season, they’ve had to really rely on a handful of players like Foudy who probably expected to spend most of this season in Loveland with the Colorado Eagles. With that comes plenty of uncertainty — some guys look like they belong, some don’t.
For Foudy, it’s only been seven games, but he looks like he belongs.
“I love the improvement that I saw from him from training camp,” Bednar said before Thursday’s game against the Sabres. “[He] has gone down and not just worked at being a more productive American [Hockey] League player — that’s improved over his stint with the Eagles the last couple of years — but now getting up here, you can tell he’s gone to work with [Greg Cronin] and his staff on what he needs to do to be an NHLer.”
It may be hard to believe, but Foudy is still just 20 years old, even though he was drafted more than two years ago during the height of the pandemic. Foudy was able to come to Colorado right away and begin his development in the AHL at 18.
“I was fortunate to be able to come play here during the COVID season so I was able to play hockey and that was huge,” Foudy said. “I’ve been here ever since so it’s just nice to be right with the organization.”
Foudy hasn’t registered his first NHL point yet, but each game lately it feels like he’s making an impact with his limited time on the ice. He had a team-low ice time in the 4-2 loss to the Sabres on Thursday night, but did break up a scoring opportunity in the second period with a nice poke check in the slot
“We’re seeing more consistency out of his game,” Bednar said. “Every game we’re seeing two or three or four opportunities that he’s helping create for himself or his line mates. I think this call-up is going to be really good for him because he’s going to learn just how difficult it is in the NHL to score.”
For a young player to come up for the first time, especially on the defending Stanley Cup Champions, it can be natural to struggle. But Foudy isn’t trying to be the nearly point-per-game player he was to start the season in the AHL.
“Every day, I think I just get more comfortable,” Foudy said. “You get to know the guys a little better, a little more chemistry with your line mates, so I think everyday you learn. I think at the end of the day you just play your game and work as hard as you can, just do whatever you can to help the team win.”
He’s not alone during this call-up. Charles Hudon, a journeyman who’s on his line with the Avs and on the Eagles, has gotten to witness his progression firsthand.
“He still has to improve his game and he knows [that], too, but the last couple of days that I've seen him, he's getting way better,” Hudon said Tuesday. “It's nice to see him improve and getting involved. We love to play with each other. It's nice to be here at the same time."
His time with the Avs might not last that long this season, but the team may be learning that they have someone who can contribute in the coming years and if there’s anything this team is going to need in the next four to years, it’s young, cost-controlled players.
“I feel like he’s a better player now than [when] he first got here,” Bednar said. “That’s just a short window of time. I would say that’s a pretty quick progression that we’re seeing right now.”