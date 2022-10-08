The Avalanche 23-man roster for opening night is beginning to take shape with two notable players hitting waivers.

Avalanche first-round draft choices Shane Bowers (No. 28, ‘17) and Martin Kaut (No. 16, ‘18) were each not retained Saturday with Colorado practicing in Centennial at its team facility. If they clear waivers, Bowers and Kaut will rejoin the Colorado Eagles (AHL). But it’s possible, or even likely, another team claims one of the Avs’ once highly-touted prospects.

Among those placed on NHL waivers today: Kale Clague (BUF), Dennis Gilbert (CGY), Juuso Valimaki (CGY), Radim Zohorna (CGY), Shane Bowers (COL), Martin Kaut (COL), Brad Malone (EDM), Mark Friedman (PIT), Alex True (SEA), Sheldon Dries (VAN), Christian Wolanin (VAN). — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) October 8, 2022

The Avalanche will now likely turn to some forward combination of Anthon Blidh, Ben Meyers, Lukas Sedlak and Mikhail Maltsev to fill out their bottom-six entering the season. Colorado must rely on its depth early in the year with injuries holding out Gabe Landeskog and Darren Helm.

"I think I got better every day and felt more comfortable every day," Meyers said. "That was pretty much the goal. To come and in and keep working hard. I knew I’d make mistakes, but just keep working at it. … Obviously, those (roster) decisions aren’t really up to me. I just have to focus on my game.”

The Avalanche are expected to finalize their opening night roster by Sunday. Colorado hosts the Chicago Blackhawks at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Ball Arena.

This story will be updated.