Good luck finding an Avalanche player in a better mood these days than Darren Helm.
“It felt great being back out there with the guys,” Helm said after a 3-2 home loss Monday against Vegas.
Yes, the Avs dropped four straight since the NHL holiday break, falling to 19-14-3 on the year, with a chance to rebound Thursday at Vancouver. But you can’t fault Helm’s sunny disposition in a cloudy stretch. He’s earned it.
Helm — an ultra-reliable fourth liner who shows up in big moments (like Game 6 against the Blues) — finished last year with an abdominal tear. He was a regular at team practices to begin the season, wearing a red no-contact sweater, with the expectation of a quick return.
That never happened.
“I expected things to be healed up a lot quicker than they did,” Helm said. “A couple of setbacks. Just things that didn’t pan out the way we expected.”
Helm opted for surgery in early November. He missed 35 games before finally making his season debut Monday vs. the Knights. Helm had not played since the Stanley Cup Finals back on June 26, 2022, a span of more than six months.
“He’s been out a long time. So I’m not expecting miracles,” coach Jared Bednar said pregame Monday. “We know what he can do. You watched him play last year and how big of a role he had. … We’ll get him some limited minutes and get him back into this thing.”
Bednar didn’t lie. Helm logged just 8:55 of ice time with five hits. He won four-of-five faceoffs. Still, a positive first step.
“I’ve definitely got a lot more to give,” Helm said. “Lots of games here to get better. I’m looking forward to that. Not a bad start.”
Helm, in his 16th NHL season with more than 800 career games, provides exactly what the Avalanche lacked this season — a veteran depth center. His presence should slow the team’s AHL forward carousel. Helm isn’t a prolific scorer (seven goals and eight assists last season). But his leadership and smart play will be valued as the Avalanche aim to burst back into the winning column.
“I’m just excited to get in,” Helm said. “The guys that have been in have done a great job. I’m truly proud of everybody, the way they’ve worked and stepped up. I’m just excited to jump in and do my role. Play the way I can. Do anything I can to help the team.”
What’s next: The Avalanche (19-14-3) travel to face the Vancouver Canucks at 8 p.m. Thursday (Altitude TV) at Rogers Arena.