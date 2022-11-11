The Colorado Avalanche injury carousel continues to spin.
Coach Jared Bednar spoke with reporters Friday at Ball Arena, following a 5-3 home victory over the Predators, and discussed the team’s latest health developments. Colorado (7-4-1) hosts the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday.
Forward Darren Helm (lower-body injury) has yet to appear in a game this season.
“Helm went back in for surgery last week for abductor,” Bednar said. “Now he’s just on the mend and working on his return to play.”
Forward Shane Bowers, in his NHL debut Thursday, suffered an upper-body injury in the first period and did not return. Bednar said the team will call up another forward ahead of Saturday’s game vs. Carolina. But it is unclear which Colorado Eagles (AHL) player will join the NHL club.
3 takeaways from Avalanche victory over Nashville Predators; O’Connor heats up, Bowers injured, McNab honored
“(Bowers) went for an MRI this morning, but we don’t have the results yet,” Bednar said. “I should know more tomorrow.”
Defenseman Sam Girard (lower-body injury) missed Thursday’s game and is still considered “day-to-day" for a possible return.
“If things go well today then (Girard) might hit the ice on his own tomorrow,” Bednar said. “He’s making progress.”
What's next
What: Colorado Avalanche vs. Carolina Hurricanes
When: 7 p.m. Saturday
Where: Ball Arena
TV: Altitude TV (DirecTV, FuboTV, Evoca)
Radio: FM 92.5/AM 950