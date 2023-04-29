SEATTLE — Avalanche defenseman Erik Johnson walked into Climate Pledge Arena facing playoff elimination after failing to score over 98 shots on goal during the regular season.

That’s when backup goaltender Pavel Francouz made a bold prediction Friday for Game 6 against the Kraken.

“Frankie told me before the game that I was going to have a hat trick,” Johnson said.

Not quite. But Francouz had the right idea.

The Avalanche played their most complete game of the postseason in a 4-1 road win with Johnson breaking his yearlong scoring slump. It gave the Avs their first lead of the night as the game-winning goal.

Just don’t expect Francouz to be all that impressed.

“He was mad at me after the game that I only had one (goal),” Johnson said, grinning through a hockey smile with no front teeth in the visitor's dressing room. Then a real moment of reflection.

“At my point in my career, I’m trying to do whatever I can to help the team win; if that’s putting a goal in the net, if blocking a shot (or) if that’s making a big hit,” Johnson continued. “You’ve got to adapt your game and evolve as the game evolves. (Scoring goals) was once a thing I was a little bit more known for. Not so much anymore. But to help the team, in any way, to chip in a goal feels good.”

The surprise contribution is exactly what the Avalanche needed to stay alive in this series.

Johnson is the first player from the bottom-half of Colorado’s lineup to score a goal. It didn’t happen by accident, either. The gritty sequence started in the corner with a puck battle and Avalanche possession thanks to Artturi Lehkonen and Nathan MacKinnon. The puck squeezed out to Mikko Rantanen.

Across the ice, always aware, Johnson moved into position. He found open space at the point and Rantanen found him with the perfect setup. Johnson hammered a slapshot through traffic as the exclamation point.

“It’s what you have to do. Rarely, unless it’s a major breakdown, are you going to score without a second or third effort in the playoffs,” coach Jared Bednar said. “It demands more come this time of the year. There were times in the series where we just didn’t give more, and we didn’t win.”

There’s also no denying the emotional impact of Johnson’s goal. This is his 13th season in Colorado. He’s an emotional leader of the group. Johnson finally scoring after a difficult season was cause for celebration. But not entirely unexpected.

Defenseman Cale Makar: “For him to get that one, that’s huge. All the boys love him. It’s just an even more satisfying moment for everybody.”

Forward Mikko Rantanen: “It’s been coming for EJ. He’s been active and shooting pucks. It was good to see it go in. Those are big goals for us.”

Forward Artturi Lehkonen: “Last year, too, EJ found a way to score big goals for us in the playoffs. Today was one of those examples as well.”

What’s next: The Avalanche face the Kraken in Game 7 of their first-round Stanley Cup playoffs series, 7:30 p.m. Sunday (TNT, Altitude) at Ball Arena.