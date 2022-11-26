DENVER — The Avalanche have lost another prominent forward to a significant injury.

Evan Rodrigues is considered “week-to-week", coach Jared Bednar told reporters Saturday, and he is expected to miss about two-to-four weeks in total. The lower-body injury occurred in Wednesday's home loss to Vancouver.

Rodrigues, signed in the offseason from Pittsburgh, centered the Avalanche’s second line with nine points (six goals) this season. Alex Newhook will slide over from wing to fill that vacancy, Bednar said, with more shuffling down the lineup.

But the third unit of J.T. Compher, Andrew Cogliano and Logan O’Connor will remain intact.

“The other two lines will be a little bit more of a question mark,” Bednar said. “They’re all guys that have been called up and played some games for us. There’s going to be more ice time there. We’ll move Newhook back to the middle and try to find a combination of guys there that can get the job done.”

Nashville mishap

The Avalanche woke up Friday morning in Nashville expecting to play that afternoon against the Predators. It never happened.

“I had my alarm set for 6:30 and by 6:15 I was getting all kinds of text messages and videos,” Bednar said. “There was water everywhere and everyone is sloshing around in it.”

A water main break at Bridgestone Arena postponed the game to a still to-be-determined date.

“We found out pretty much once we woke up,” forward Logan O’Connor said. “There’s nothing you can do. It’s not the best circumstance. We were already there and whatnot.”

Bednar added: “Hopefully, it gives our guys an extra day of rest. And that we’re energized and ready to go for tonight against a tough team in Dallas.”

Injury updates

Bo Byram and Darren Helm, both recovering from lower-body injuries, are nearing returns with the Avalanche.

“The idea is to get them a few days of skating on their own,” Bednar said. “Get them with Shawn (Allard) when we’re on the road. Hopefully, early in the week if not early-to-mid week. Then start ramping them up to get them to join the group.”