DENVER — Mikko Rantanen was an NHL rookie when he heard an unexpected voice of encouragement.

Peter McNab — a long-time beloved color analyst for Altitude TV’s broadcast team — spoke up. Colorado Avalanche players and coaches always listened.

Now, they’re honoring his memory. McNab died last week following a cancer diagnosis in August. He was 70.

“A great human being. I was really sad when I heard the news. I always had really good chats with him,” Rantanen said. “He gave me some hints. He was a good hockey player. My rookie year, he gave me some advice. He was always really nice to everybody. Never had a bad day. I’m really sad to hear the news and sending my (condolences) to his family.”

It’s a familiar reflection inside the Avalanche team facility ahead of a three-game homestand at Ball Arena; starting Thursday night against the visiting Nashville Predators.

“On the planes, we would chat. Just a really nice man,” forward Nathan MacKinnon said. “He was a gentleman and really important for our organization. Just a great person to be around.”

Defenseman Erik Johnson added: “When I first got here in 2011, he was one of the first people I talked to in the organization. … He was always in your corner. He wanted you to do well and succeed. He was a guy that had such a grasp and expansive knowledge of the game and its players.”

McNab’s legacy transcends sport.

The 2021 U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame inductee starred collegiately at the University of Denver before playing 14 NHL seasons (mostly in Boston). McNab transitioned into a broadcasting career and came to Colorado in 1995 for the Avs’ inaugural season.

The Kroenke-owned regional sports network announced McNab’s death Sunday with a statement on social media: “The Altitude and KSE family are saddened to announce the passing of our friend, Peter McNab. Our hearts go out to his family and friends, and the McNab family asks for privacy during this unimaginably difficult time.”

Avalanche coach Jared Bednar marveled at McNab’s hockey smarts: “He’d pick up things in the game before you did as coaches and notice subtle changes in players.” Bednar also recalled McNab’s positivity during his first season as head coach back in 2016-17.

“It was horrible news, obviously. Tough for the whole organization,” Bednar said. “You get to know the man, to me, he’s just a gentleman. A guy that deserved a lot of respect. … He always had a way of making you feel at ease and was real supportive. Always kind of the eternal optimist. He had a way of making you feel good when you’re leaving those conversations and that’s a special gift.”

What's next

What: Colorado Avalanche vs. Nashville Predators

When: 7 p.m. Thursday

Where: Ball Arena

TV: Altitude TV (DirecTV, FuboTV, Evoca)

Radio: FM 92.5/AM 950