Mikko Rantanen was red-hot for no reason.

On Sunday night, as the second period ended in a 3-2 overtime home loss to Seattle, the Avalanche forward got his second unsportsmanlike conduct penalty in as many games. He barked at an official, Rantanen said, after receiving what he thought was a penalty.

But the initial call was for tripping on Jack Johnson. Nothing to do with Rantanen at all. His outburst still led to a Kraken five-on-three chance to open the third period. He reflected on the incident Tuesday after the morning skate at Ball Arena.

“I found out in the room. I thought I got two (minor penalties),” Rantanen said. “Jack got the first penalty. Then I kind of felt bad. I was yelling at the ref basically for nothing.”

Rantanen added that he apologized to the official in question: “I didn’t say why I yelled at him, but I said: ‘Sorry about that.’ … I’ve just got to stop doing that.”

It’s becoming a trend. Rantanen earned back-to-back unsportsmanlike conduct penalties in losses to the Stars and the Kraken, both for arguing with officials. The same thing happened over consecutive games back in January.

His latest misstep led coach Jared Bednar to consider benching Rantanen in the third period against Seattle.

“He knows it. You can’t do it,” Bednar said. “My options are sit him the rest of the period. Or talk to him, turn him loose and hopefully he can bounce back. I didn’t think Mikko had a good night prior to that. Some frustration, probably some of it brought on by his own game. … Points are too important. I think he understands that.”

Consider the message received.

“I agree,” Rantanen said. “Those are tough for the team. Five-on-three, the guys did a good job. I’ve just got to try and focus more on my own game. Even if you disagree with the officials, just try to let it go, because it doesn’t really help.”

Injury updates

Defenseman Erik Johnson (lower body) was on the ice Tuesday before morning skate but did not join the team. Johnson is about three weeks into recovery, Bednar said, with a return timeline that was estimated to be around eight to 10 weeks.

“It seems like things are going real well for him,” Bednar said. “He’s getting around off the ice good and his rehab is going good. This would be the second time he skated. Got sore after the first time he skated. He’s got another doctor’s appointment on Friday, I believe, and they told him he can keep skating for now.

“We’ll take a look back at it and see how that bone is healing. If things continue to go good, he’s going to keep ramping it up, and making sure that he’s ready to play as soon as they give him the all clear.”

Backup goalie Pavel Francouz (lower body) is still not close to returning.

“We originally thought he would be back at about the three-week mark. He’s past that point now and he’s still not on the ice," Bednar said. "We’re hopeful that he’s going to be able to get back and play. But I don’t have a timeline because of where we’re at right now.”

Captain Gabe Landeskog (knee surgery) “continues to do the work to push and try to get back and help our team, but I don’t have a timeline on him,” Bednar said.

Bednar is “hopeful” that defenseman Josh Manson (lower body) will return by the end of the month.

Forward Darren Helm (lower) body joined the group for morning skate in a red no-contact sweater. Bednar said he is “ramping it up now” but there is no timeline for his return.

Defenseman Kurtis MacDermid (concussion protocol) was activated to play against San Jose.

Avalanche 6, Sharks 0

What happened: Colorado snapped a three-game losing streak in beating Western Conference basement dweller San Jose.

What went right: The Sharks did not record a shot on goal until 13 minutes, 35 seconds into regulation. The Avalanche's trio of All Stars — Cale Makar, Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen — all scored in the first period to establish a 3-0 lead. It was Makar's first goal since Jan. 16. MacKinnon has scored in seven consecutive home games.

More of the same in the second period with goals from Valeri Nichushkin, Denis Malgin and Artturi Lehkonen. It was a four-point night for Nichushkin (three assists/goal) and Makar (three assists/goal); tying NHL career-bests for each player. Malgin now has three goals over his past six games.

It was also a multipoint night for Devon Toews (two assists), MacKinnon (goal/assist) and Lehkonen (goal/assist).

What went wrong: The Avalanche failed to score in the third period. Kurtis MacDermid slid into the boards late in the game, left the ice and did not return.

Between the pipes: Alexandar Georgiev made 13 of 13 saves, his fourth shutout of the season. San Jose's Kaapo Kahkonen stopped 19 of Colorado's 24 shots on goal. He was pulled in the second period. James Reimer entered the game for San Jose and made 18-of-19 saves.

What's next: The Avalanche (35-21-6) host the Los Angeles Kings (37-20-8), 7 p.m. Thursday (Altitude) at Ball Arena.