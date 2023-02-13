The Avalanche’s most prolific scorer finally hit a dry spell.

Mikko Rantanen entered the NHL All-Star break with 34 goals, tied for third-most in the league, to keep Colorado in the postseason picture despite a rash of injuries. But that scoring stalled since returning to play. Rantanen, over his last four games, has 18 shots on goal and nothing to show for it.

Is Rantanen sweating this brief scoreless streak?

“I like the chances,” Rantanen told The Denver Gazette after Monday's practice. “The last three games, I’ve had a lot of good chances, probably, on a good day, those go in for sure. But as long as you create chances, you have goal-scoring opportunities. Eventually, it’s going to go in. I’m just going to try and bear down even more. Try to focus on the shooting side of it and find the net there.”

He’s still finding ways to contribute. Rantanen, in a 5-3 road win at Florida, tallied two assists. The most impressive aspect of that victory was Colorado’s resolve after the Panthers scored twice in the span of about a minute to tie the game, 2-2, in the second period.

“We haven’t had an easy time with that,” Rantanen said. “We’ve blown some leads this season, especially in the third period. Now, they get two goals and tie the (Florida) game. But then we bounce back right away next shift and score a goal. Then a big power play goal later. That’s the mentality that we (need).

“That’s what we had last year.”

Injury report; Francouz and Johnson to miss time

Backup goalie Pavel Francouz and defenseman Erik Johnson are both out with respective lower body injuries. There is currently no timetable for their return, coach Jared Bednar said.

Defenseman Cale Makar (concussion) participated in practice Monday in a red no-contact sweater but will not be available Tuesday at Ball Arena against the Lightning. Defenseman Josh Manson (lower body) shed his red sweater for full contact with the group on Monday. But he is “not likely” to play against Tampa Bay, per Bednar.

Captain Gabe Landeskog, expected to begin skating sometime after the All-Star break, still has no timetable for return, Bednar said.

The team expects to call up multiple players before Tuesday’s game. Goalie Justus Annunen of the Colorado Eagles (AHL) joined the team for Monday practice.

Makar concussion explained

Bednar provided clarity on Makar’s concussion, and specifically, his return to play in Pittsburgh after suffering the unpenalized blow to the head from Penguins forward Jeff Carter. Bednar was pleased with how the medical staff handled the situation despite Makar later being diagnosed with a head injury.

Below is the transcript of Bednar’s responses (with questions from The Denver Gazette edited for clarity).

Q. Were you comfortable with how the medical staff handled Cale Makar's return to play after suffering an apparent head injury in Pittsburgh?

A. "Yeah. Well, No. 1, Cale. You talk to Cale. Most players now, they're not going to make something up to get back into a game. They know how serious it can be. We're all educated on it (during the) offseason, preseason and start of regular season. Most guys have been doing it for years now. Any new information we get regarding head injuries, they pass it down to us and what the protocols are. Matt (Sokolowski, the team's head athletic trainer) is also heavily involved in that.

"I have a lot of trust in those guys. They go off, do the doctor's report, do whatever tests they need to do, and they get their quiet time. If the player is saying he's good and is passing all the tests, then he's good (to play). It doesn't mean that (concussion symptoms) aren't going to pop up the next day like it did with Cale."

Q. Does the Avalanche have an independent observer present during games to diagnose head injuries?

A. "There would have been a doctor down in the room. I'm pretty sure. It's not just our guys going in to do the tests. ... Then the concussion spotter comes and sees the head shot and then he tells (the player) to go down to the room. Then we wait for the rest of the information."

What’s next: The Avalanche (28-19-4) host the Tampa Bay Lightning (34-16-2), 7 p.m. Tuesday (Altitude TV) at Ball Arena.