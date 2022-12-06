The Avalanche will be without superstar center Nathan MacKinnon until after the calendar flips to 2023.
MacKinnon suffered an upper-body injury Monday in the Philadelphia road loss, and he is expected to miss “approximately four weeks,” the team confirmed late Tuesday.
Nathan MacKinnon (upper body) will miss approximately 4 weeks. pic.twitter.com/EENYbYOQJu— Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) December 7, 2022
It’s another major blow for an Avalanche team that simply cannot catch a break from health issues.
The full list of prominent injured Avalanche players ahead of Wednesday night’s home tilt against the Boston Bruins keeps growing — Shane Bowers, Bowen Byram, Darren Helm, Jean-Luc Foudy, Gabe Landeskog, Artturi Lehkonen, Kurtis MacDermid, MacKinnon, Josh Manson, Valeri Nichushkin and Evan Rodrigues.
Nichushkin, recovering from ankle surgery, might be the closest to a potential return. He skated at the team’s practice facility during the Avs’ recent road trip. Colorado lost three-of-four regulation games, dropping to 13-9-1 on the year.
MacKinnon’s absence is especially problematic on the top line. He’s the emotional and statistical leader of the Avalanche with a team-high 34 points. Colorado is already relying heavily on its AHL depth.
“He’s a guy that plays 25 (minutes) a night in every situation,” coach Jared Bednar said of MacKinnon. “You’ve got to juggle everything and do the best you can. Keep grinding and find guys that can contribute.”