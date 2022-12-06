MacKinnon Flyers

Colorado Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon in action during an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers, Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)

 Derik Hamilton

The Avalanche will be without superstar center Nathan MacKinnon until after the calendar flips to 2023.

MacKinnon suffered an upper-body injury Monday in the Philadelphia road loss, and he is expected to miss “approximately four weeks,” the team confirmed late Tuesday.

It’s another major blow for an Avalanche team that simply cannot catch a break from health issues.

The full list of prominent injured Avalanche players ahead of Wednesday night’s home tilt against the Boston Bruins keeps growing — Shane Bowers, Bowen Byram, Darren Helm, Jean-Luc Foudy, Gabe Landeskog, Artturi Lehkonen, Kurtis MacDermid, MacKinnon, Josh Manson, Valeri Nichushkin and Evan Rodrigues.

Nichushkin, recovering from ankle surgery, might be the closest to a potential return. He skated at the team’s practice facility during the Avs’ recent road trip. Colorado lost three-of-four regulation games, dropping to 13-9-1 on the year.

MacKinnon’s absence is especially problematic on the top line. He’s the emotional and statistical leader of the Avalanche with a team-high 34 points. Colorado is already relying heavily on its AHL depth.

“He’s a guy that plays 25 (minutes) a night in every situation,” coach Jared Bednar said of MacKinnon. “You’ve got to juggle everything and do the best you can. Keep grinding and find guys that can contribute.”