DENVER — The worst part of Sam Girard’s broken sternum, knocking him out of the NHL playoffs, wasn’t the bone-splitting hit.

Just watch Girard play. The Avalanche defenseman is not accustomed to sitting still.

“You skate almost every day during the summer. I had to sit on my couch and wait until my sternum healed,” Girard said. “That was kind of hard mentally and physically.”

Girard’s wait, finally, is over.

He logged nearly 23 minutes of ice time Tuesday in a 5-2 home exhibition loss to Minnesota. Avs coach Jared Bednar said that Girard had “skated well” and that the “physical play obviously didn’t bother him at all.” Two major checkpoints on his road to recovery.

“It feels good. It’s been like five months,” Girard said. “I just adjusted everything, my breakout (and) offensive zone as well. It took probably a couple of minutes. After that, I felt great. Happy to be back on the ice.”

Girard suffered his broken sternum on a hit from St. Louis forward Ivan Barbashev in Game 3 of the Avalanche’s second-round playoff series. Defenseman Bowen Byram stepped in to fill Girard’s place — quarterbacking the team’s second power-play unit — and Girard later watched as Colorado hoisted the Stanley Cup.

Wow, this Ivan Barbashev hit on Sam Girard. 😳 pic.twitter.com/f8dfttsRMS — Tim and Friends (@timandfriends) May 22, 2022

“My recovery was probably like two months and a half without doing anything. Just taking it easy. After that, some rehab,” Girard said. “Then I started to train on the ice probably at the end of August.”

Girard, 24, remains a critical piece of the Avalanche blueline, despite their exceptional depth at the position. He signed with Colorado through the 2026-27 season. The coaching staff values his quickness, vision and NHL experience (340 career games).

“I’m not really evaluating (Girard) or living and dying with every play he makes and every mistake he makes," Bednar said. "I know where he can get to. It’s my job to do everything I can to help him get there by the start of the regular season.”

Roster cuts. The Avalanche announced several roster cuts Wednesday prior to their preseason game at the Vegas Golden Knights.

— C/RW Callahan Burke: Colorado Eagles (AHL)

— D Nate Clurman: Colorado Eagles (AHL)

— Alex Galchenyuk: Released from PTO

— Rob Hamilton*: Colorado Eagles (AHL)

— G Trent Miner: Colorado Eagles (AHL)

— C Justin Scott*: Colorado Eagles (AHL)

— LW Dalton Smith*: Colorado Eagles (AHL)

— LW Ben Tardif*: Colorado Eagles (AHL)

— LW Ryan Wagner*: Colorado Eagles (AHL)

— G Ivan Zhigalov: Kingston (OHL)

— D Danila Zhuravlyov: Colorado Eagles (AHL)

*AHL contract