DENVER — The Avalanche made their first waiver wire acquisition of the season Thursday, picking up forward Dryden Hunt from the New York Rangers.
Hunt, 26, has appeared in 168 career NHL regular season games between the Panthers, Coyotes and Rangers. The Cranbrook, British Columbia, native entered the league in 2016 as a free agent out of the Western Hockey League.
Hunt’s addition is timely after the Avalanche lost forward Lukas Sedlak on waivers to Philadelphia. Hunt is expected to compete for a fourth-line role in Colorado. The Avs' front office continues shuffling depth forwards in pursuit of the right bottom-six formula. Hunt (6-0, 193) was most productive in 2021-22 with a career-best 17 points (six goals) for the Rangers over 76 games played.
“I don’t know a lot about (Hunt), but I’ve watched some of his stuff,” coach Jared Bednar said. “A big, heavy guy. A hard-working guy who can play physical. He’s got a good shot. He scored a nice goal the other night. We’ll see how he fits in. I haven’t really studied his game to a deep extent.
“I know Chris (MacFarland) and his staff were doing some work on him. They think he can come help us and give us some more depth.”
Forward Jayson Megna was also recalled Thursday from the Eagles.
Health updates. Injured Avalanche forward Darren Helm (lower body) got some early ice time Thursday before morning skate, wearing a red no-contact sweater, during an intensive workout with team skills coach Shawn Allard.
There is still no firm timeline on Helm’s return, Bednar said. But Helm appears to be moving toward a return.
“I know he’s pushing it hard this week to try and take the necessary steps to be able to play,” Bednar said. “We’ll see how things go day-to-day as the week progresses. Hopefully, he’s getting close. But I’m 100% positive on that.”
The immediate health status of defenseman Devon Toews for Friday night’s home matchup against Seattle is less clear. The top-two defenseman suffered an unspecified injury in Wednesday night’s overtime loss to Winnipeg. Reporters spotted Toews with the team’s medical staff following the game.
“Toews is still getting evaluated,” Bednar said. “I don’t know if that means that it’s bad or that it’s good. I’ll know more tomorrow.”