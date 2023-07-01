The first day of NHL free agency marked the end of an era for the Avalanche.

Defenseman Erik Johnson signed a one-year, $3.25-million contract Saturday with the Buffalo Sabres after being the longest tenured professional athlete in Colorado (13 seasons). Johnson headlined a group of multiple Avs departures, with tough roster decisions facing general manager Chris MacFarland.

But it wasn’t all loss on Day 1 of NHL free agency for the Avalanche. Two new players joined the organization: Jonathan Drouin (Canadiens) and Miles Wood (Devils).

Wood, 27, spent the past eight seasons in New Jersey. He signed a six-year contract with Colorado, the team announced, with media reports indicating a $2.5-million average annual value. He missed almost the entire 2021-22 season following hip surgery but returned strong last year with 13 goals and 14 assists over 76 games. Wood brings size (6-2, 195) and speed to Colorado’s bottom-six forwards group.

"Miles is a big-bodied winger that can skate," MacFarland said in a video teleconference with reporters. "He clearly has an Avs identity for how we want to play the game. That North-South type of approach. He's got a little bit of a wrecking ball philosophy for how he plays the game. He's a good net-front guy. … That size component is something that we felt we needed to add to the mix."

Drouin, 28, reunites with his former Quebec Major Junior Hockey League teammate Nathan MacKinnon (Halifax Mooseheads). Drouin is a depth forward pickup with a combined 62 assists and 10 goals over his previous three seasons in Montreal. His deal is reportedly worth $825,000.

"When you watch (MacKinnon and Drouin) play in junior together, obviously, the chemistry was there," MacFarland said. "Of course we're going to pick Nate's brain. He knows him better than anyone. Not only as a player, but as a person and an individual. … He was in full support of this type of situation."

Sign Up For Free: Mile High 5 Your daily report on everything sports in Colorado - covering the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and columns from Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Here’s a rundown of the other notable free agency moves Saturday for the Avalanche:

—Defenseman Bowen Byram re-signed with Colorado on a two-year contract, the team announced. His 10 goals last season ranked second among all Avalanche blueliners. His new deal will reportedly bring in $3.85-million AAV.

"Bo is a massive piece for us," MacFarland said. "He's one of the best young defensemen in the league. He's a big part of what we're trying to do and how we like to play. He drives things from the back end, he's got really good skill and he's a trusted defender."

—Center J.T. Compher, after a career-best NHL season, signed a five-year contract with the Detroit Red Wings. He is set to earn $5.1-million AAV over the deal, per reports, after making $3.5 million in Colorado.

—Winger Matt Nieto, after joining the Avs midseason in 2022-23, agreed to a two-year contract with the Penguins.

—Forward Lars Eller, another trade deadline acquisition last season, also signed a two-year deal with the Penguins.

—Depth goaltender Jonas Johansson signed a two-year contract with the Tampa Bay Lightning.