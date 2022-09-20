The Colorado Avalanche have signed Nathan MacKinnon to an eight-year, $100.8 million contract extension that makes him the highest-paid player in the NHL.
The team announced his new deal Tuesday, only 48 hours before the start of training camp, with a reported annual average value (AAV) of $12.6 million. That exceeds the previous league-high salary commanded by Oilers’ star Connor McDavid ($12.5).
The #GoAvsGo signed MacKinnon to 8 year 12.6M Extension:Yr 1 775K & 15.725M Signing BonusYr 2 775K & 15.725M SBYr 3 800K & 15.25M SBYr 4 9.15M & 3M SBYr 5-8 990K & 9.9M SBFull NMC effective immediately.Rep’d by Pat Brisson @CAAHockey https://t.co/gzIAsg21w3— PuckPedia (@PuckPedia) September 20, 2022
MacKinnon’s new contract kicks in after the completion of this season. The 27-year-old center is now tied to the Avalanche through 2030-31.
“Nathan is obviously one of the premier players in the NHL, so a long-term extension was something we wanted to get done before the season started,” Avalanche general manager Chris MacFarland said in a news release. “He has that rare combination of speed and power with a high compete level that makes him a generational player. We are thrilled he will continue to be a member of this team and this community for many years to come.”
MacKinnon enters his 10th NHL regular season with 648 points (242 goals) to rank sixth on the franchise’s all-time scoring list. He was an essential piece of Colorado’s run to win the Stanley Cup with 13 goals in the postseason.
