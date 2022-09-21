ENGLEWOOD — Jared Bednar sat behind a microphone Wednesday on the eve of Avalanche training camp to discuss the team’s Stanley Cup defense.
Here are five major takeaways from Bednar’s opening news conference with local media at the Hilton Denver Inverness Hotel.
1. All eyes on Colorado. The Avs are no longer motivated by the hunger to win a Stanley Cup. Now, their focus shifts to repeating as champions. Bednar understands that other teams will have the Avalanche circled on the calendar.
“Our guys are going to have to be willing to climb the mountain again and do all the right things,” Bednar said. “We’re starting fresh here. It’s a little bit of a different group. But there are a lot of guys that are back in similar roles or the same roles that they were in last year. So, we should be able to pick up where we left off.
“But it will be a grind as we go through this thing. No question.”
2. Goaltender competition. Colorado traded for backup Rangers’ goalie Alexandar Georgiev in the offseason to replace Darcy Kuemper (signed with Capitals). Georgiev’s contract — three-years, $10.2 million — suggests he will be the Avs’ clear-cut starter.
Not so fast, if you ask Bednar. Don’t forget about returning backup Pavel Francouz.
“It should be a good and healthy competition,” he said. “I know (Georgiev) is excited about it, and he’s worked extremely hard this summer. He wants the opportunity and wants to prove that he can do it.”
On Francouz: “He’s going to push (us) to make that a difficult decision on who we’re going to put in the net,” Bednar said.
3. Determining No. 2 center. The most intriguing position battle in the lineup is filling the void left by Nazem Kadri (signed with Flames) as the team’s No. 2 center. Bednar discussed two specific players as potential replacements.
On newly signed Evan Rodrigues: “He’s a guy that can play with skill guys and help contribute on the offensive side of things. He’s a very responsible guy on the defensive side of things. He can play with pace. He’s definitely one option in that role,” Bednar said.
On returning forward Alex Newhook: “There is some growth in his game that still has to come. Consistency is one thing. Making sure that he’s a difference maker on a nightly basis. We’ve seen flashes of it.”
4. Short offseason. The Avalanche had only 88 days in between winning the Stanley Cup and the start of training camp. Many players nursed injuries all the way through June. Val Nichushkin (foot) is back to skating and “close” to a return, but he will not be a full participant to begin training camp.
“We’ll probably have some guys that won’t be ready to start the season,” Bednar said. “So, we’ll get some good looks at some of the new guys that are coming in. Then maybe some of the young guys that are ready to push for a position.”
5. Total focus. The night of Oct. 12 will undoubtedly be special with the Avs’ home opener and a new championship banner unveiled in the rafters. Just don’t bother Bednar with the details until it’s game week.
“I haven’t really thought about it yet,” he said on Wednesday afternoon. “I’m worried about tonight’s meeting and tomorrow, to be honest with you.”
If Bednar’s mindset is any indication, the team is approaching the 2022-23 season with a clean-slate mentality, regardless of its pass success. The Avs’ road to defending the Stanley Cup begins this week at training camp.
“They know how difficult it is,’ Bednar said. “They’ve been through it and know what it takes.”