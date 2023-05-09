Colorado Avalanche general manager Chris MacFarland spoke with reporters Tuesday to discuss a wide range of topics. Here’s a look at the most notable moments.

Some questions have been edited for clarity.

Q. How does the absence of Gabe Landeskog next season influence your roster building strategy?

A. “It potentially opens up avenues that weren’t available to us this past season. … We’ll look at every opportunity to improve the team. That will include both short- and long-term (contract) type of players. If there is a player that we could potentially add that has term, and he fits what we’re trying to do, from an age standpoint and it makes sense, we’ll find a way to make it work. If it’s more shorter-term deals, we’ll certainly have the ability to strike on that.”

Q. Have additional Avalanche players besides Landeskog undergone surgery this offseason?

A. “Pavel Francouz had a procedure done on an adductor. Artturi Lehkonen, we know he broke a finger and then he broke a toe when he came back early. He played through that. Josh Manson had a procedure done last week as well. These are guys that were playing through a lot of stuff through the year. … (Andrew Cogliano) had a shoulder issue, an AC sprain. Darren Helm got injured early in the playoff series in Seattle. Pretty much every other guy had bumps and bruises.”

Q. Do you consider last season a failure or success following a first-round playoff exit?

A. “The group dealt with a tremendous amount of adversity this year in large part because of injury. Not just Gabe’s, either. ... Did the playoffs go the way we hoped? No, it didn’t. They have the expectations that they can deal with whatever is thrown their way. The resiliency and the competitiveness of our group, every one of them would tell you, they expected to keep battling and still be playing. We’ll do our part to try and improve the team this offseason. But I’m very proud of the group. We’ve got great leadership in there and a resilient group that wants to win. I don’t think that will change.”

Q. Can you comment on the Seattle PD crisis report involving Valeri Nichushkin and when the team expects him to return from his absence for personal reasons?

A. “We can’t comment on Val’s situation at this time. ... I can’t comment on anything Val-related other than to say he was a very important part of the team in the past. Our hope (is) that he’s going to be a very important part of our team in the future, for sure.”

Q. How will the team approach its large number of pending unrestricted free agents this summer?

A. “When players are entering that year, that’s a right that they have to test the market. We have offseason meetings and part of that is the puzzle piecing of our roster. … Between now and the draft we’ll have those internal discussions and see if any of the current UFAs … (have) a contractual fit. And away we go. If there’s not, then we know what we have in terms of cap dollars as we approach the draft and free agency to see who can make a fit. That work has started.”