SEATTLE — The Avalanche defeated the Kraken, 6-4, Saturday night in Game 3 of their first-round Stanley Cup playoff series. Here are three takeaways from Climate Pledge Arena:

1. The injury bug keeps biting. The Avalanche health woes keep getting worse with two more players absent from the lineup: Darren Helm and Valeri Nichushkin. Helm missing was predictable. He just can’t seem to get his lower-body injury right. But Nichushkin not playing is a legitimate cause for concern. The team declined to provide further context and deferred to coach Jared Bednar’s postgame comments.

2. Who steps up? Nichushkin’s absence meant the Avs needed their star players and top-six forwards to turn it up a notch. J.T. Compher, Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar answered the bell with goals through two periods. But the win didn't come easy. Seattle tied the game, 3-3, entering the third. But that's when Rantanen and MacKinnon carried the team with two goals each to secure the win. Colorado now leads the series, 2-1.

3. Kraken fans brought the juice. Did you really expect anything less in their first home playoff game in franchise history? This is a proud sports city that is looking to fill the SuperSonics sized hole in the hearts of fans. Climate Pledge Arena was rocking when Seattle tied the game in the second period with two goals over a span of just 19 seconds. The building will surely be rocking for Game 4 on Monday night.