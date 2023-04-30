The Avalanche lost to the Kraken, 2-1, Sunday night in Game 7 of their first-round Stanley Cup playoff series. Here are three takeaways from Ball Arena.

1. Hello, offseason. But should we really be surprised by Colorado’s early exit from the playoffs? The never-ending carousel of injuries kept us from seeing the true potential of this team all year. The Avalanche’s greatest roster weakness — lack of quality forward depth — was the difference maker this postseason. The Avs were unable to generate enough offense to keep pace with an exceptionally deep Kraken team. They’ll face the Dallas Stars in the second round. The defending Stanley Cup champions are done.

2. The Avalanche wasted early momentum. Colorado and Seattle were scoreless after the first period with the Avs holding a 16-6 advantage in shots on goal. The Avs controlled the pace of play. None of that mattered early in the second when Seattle’s Oliver Bjorkstrand cleaned up a greasy rebound goal; the Kraken’s seventh consecutive 1-0 lead in the series. Bjorkstrand wasn’t done yet. He scored on an even-strength breakaway to give Seattle a 2-0 lead after two periods. Slow starts were a huge piece of Colorado’s postseason demise.

3. Caps off for Philipp Grubauer. Seattle goaltending wasn’t considered a strength entering the series with Grubauer posting a meager .895 save percentage and a 2.85 goals-against average in the regular season. But the former Avalanche netminder (2019-21) was phenomenal throughout the series and especially in Game 7. Grubauer was the best player on the ice making numerous highlight reel saves throughout the night (33 in total). He was the difference for Seattle in a tight Game 7.