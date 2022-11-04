Finland Hockey NHL Global Series

Mikko Rantanen of Colorado Avalanche shoots 3-4 power play goal pass Columbus Blue Jackets goalkeeper Elvis Merzlikins during the 2022 NHL Global Series ice hockey match between Columbus Blue Jackets and Colorado Avalanche in Tampere, Finland, Friday Nov. 4, 2022.

 Emmi Korhonen - foreign subscriber, Lehtikuva

Avs 6, Blue Jackets 3

WHAT HAPPENED: The Avs got out to a quick start, scoring in the first 2 minutes and taking command in the third period to beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 6-3 in the first of a pair of games in Tampere, Finland, as part of the NHL Global Series. Goals came from Mikko Rantanen (3), Cale Makar, J.T. Compher and Logan O'Connor.

STAR OF THE GAME: Rantanen had a grand homecoming, scoring a hat trick in his home country. The crowd chanted his name as time expired.

BETWEEN THE PIPES: Alexandar Georgiev made 36 saves for the Avs. And a nod to the teammate of the day, Nathan MacKinnon, who had four assists and unselfishly set up Rantanen to complete Rantanen's hat trick.

WHAT'S NEXT: Avs vs. Blues Jackets (at Nokia Arena) on Saturday (Noon, Altitude TV).

