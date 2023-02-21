Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar has entered concussion protocol for the second time in less than two weeks.

The reigning Norris and Conn Smythe Trophy winner will not be available for back-to-back games upcoming against Winnipeg and Calgary.

“Sometimes, players get delayed symptoms. He came in (Sunday) and had a headache and some pressure in his head,” coach Jared Bednar said of Makar following a Tuesday practice.

“That’s it. That’s all we have to hear and he’s out. It’s automatic. We were planning on him playing the game at home (against Edmonton). … Our players are truthful. We want them to be truthful because it’s their long-term health and short-term health involved in it. We want what’s best for our guys.”

Makar’s latest absence stems from a collision in Saturday's road victory over St. Louis. He got tangled up in the neutral zone with Blues forward Alexei Toropchenko, with a forearm to the face and a bruised nose from his visor. Makar’s removal from the Blues game was not requested by the independent concussion spotter, a team spokesman confirmed. Makar returned to play after a few minutes off the ice.

In his first game back after suffering a concussion earlier this month, Cale Makar was forced off the ice following a collision with Alexei Toropchenko. pic.twitter.com/OBtXKBrfi3 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 18, 2023

Makar, in the visiting postgame locker room at Enterprise Center, told The Denver Gazette that he expected to play the following day against Edmonton but acknowledged those plans could change.

“Yeah, I hope so. Unless anything turns,” Makar said. “Just a tough one. I got kind of bruised on the nose just because I think my visor hit it. But we’ll see.”

Makar’s latest injury is concerning given the small gap in between the last time he was in the concussion protocol — only 12 days prior — after a scary unpenalized collision with Pittsburgh forward Jeff Carter. Makar also returned to play in that scenario with concussion symptoms appearing the next day.

Jeff Carter catches Cale Makar high with blind side contact, not pretty#GoAvsGo | #LetsGoPens pic.twitter.com/VxvdfeHz90 — Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights (@HockeyDaily365) February 8, 2023

The situation begs two important questions:

1. Why did the Avs allow Makar back on the ice in St. Louis after he absorbed head contact in his first game back from a concussion?

Bednar said: “There wasn’t a concern for him coming back in. He was just getting work done on his nose.”

Bednar also noted the independent concussion spotter is not made aware of individual players’ concussion history prior to games.

“He’s passed all the tests. He comes back in and gets bumped again. They’re obviously related," Bednar said. "I don’t think he goes into protocol on the hit in St. Louis with the glove to his face on any other occasion, likely. Except for the fact that he’s just coming out of one (concussion). We follow it. It’s crystal clear. There’s really no wiggle room in it."

2. Does the NHL need to reexamine concussion protocol for players returning to play from head injuries?

“I don’t think so,” Bednar said. “The protocol is in place because they deem it the best protocol to deem that players are safe, and able or unable to return to play, and when they’re able and unable to return to play. The protocol runs you six or seven days. … If you’re passing everything and baseline testing, and the player feels good to go after all of those steps are cleared, then he plays.”

Bednar also detailed the timeline for how players in concussion protocol advance to being cleared for games. It takes place over the span of seven days, with once-a-day testing, to track a player’s health through multiple stages: two days of exercise, skating alone, skating non-contact with the group, skating contact with the group and being cleared to play.

There is currently no timetable for Makar’s return. The two-time All-Star selection has recorded 13 goals and 32 assists this season.

“If Cale said: ‘You know what, I think I need a couple more days.’ Then we’re good. We listen to the player once all the tests are passed,” Bednar said.

What’s next: The Avalanche (31-19-5) face the Winnipeg Jets (35-21-1), 6 p.m. Friday (Altitude TV) at Canada Life Centre.