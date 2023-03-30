Jared Bednar was less than pleased with some of the effort he saw in Wednesday’s loss to Minnesota.

With a chance for the Avalanche to leapfrog the Wild atop the Central division, Bednar felt some of his players were “passengers” for the first 25-30 minutes of the 4-2 defeat.

“When you’re playing a game like this, a playoff-style game, you can’t have passengers,” Bednar said. “I thought some of those guys got going in the third period and I don’t want to put the whole group in that because I thought we had a lot of guys that played their butts off tonight.”

One of the players Bednar wasn’t concerned with is Bowen Byram.

After taking a hooking penalty he didn’t agree with, Byram burst out of the box on a breakaway and buried his 10th goal.

This place is buzzing. Bo Bryam with 10 goals now in just 36 games played and now goals in 3 straight games. Perfect time for him to get hot for the #Avs pic.twitter.com/rxqVLQVOM2 — Tyler King (@King_TylerB) March 30, 2023

That’s now goals in three straight games for the third-year defenseman, who is enjoying arguably the best stretch in the best year of his career. With eight games left in the regular season, Byram's hot streak is coming at the perfect time for Colorado.

“It’s important,” Bednar said. “We’ve talked a lot about how our (defensemen) help drive the offense. For me, he’s been a guy (where) again, drop of the puck tonight he’s ready to go and doing everything he can. He doesn’t get comfortable or complacent, regardless of the time and score he’s playing to win.”

Sign Up For Free: Mile High 5 Your daily report on everything sports in Colorado - covering the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and columns from Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

For Byram, there’s no grand adjustment he’s made that’s led to this surge.

“I don’t think it’s anything too crazy, just trying to shoot the puck and jump into the rush when I can,” Byram said. “It’s nice to chip in, but obviously would’ve been nice to get the win tonight.”

Byram’s partner on the second defensive pair, Samuel Girard, has also been a consistent contributor this season. He already has a career-high six goals and is one point shy of tying his career high for a season. But Girard has also been a consistent presence in the lineup, playing in all but seven games in a season where it feels like just about everyone has missed some time with an injury.

“It’s been valuable,” Mikko Rantanen, one of just four players to play in all 74 games, told The Denver Gazette. "We’ve had a lot of injuries both in the forwards and in the back end, too, and he’s been there for almost all of the games, so it’s not easy to do, especially after a long run. He’s been playing really well.”

It’s not just Byram and Girard, though. The entire group of Avs defensemen has been more involved offensively. It’s a big reason for a surge up the standings, Wednesday’s loss aside.

“I feel like our (defensemen) always do a good job of being up on the play and trying to contribute, but as of late I think we’ve been doing a bit better of a job,” Byram said. “We’ve just gotta try and keep it going here down the stretch into the playoffs.”