ST. PAUL, Minn. — Cale Makar and Matt Dumba are opposing defensemen in a Central Division rivalry whose NHL dreams started on the same sheet of backyard ice.
Makar, the quick-skilled Avalanche phenom, and Dumba, the instigating Wild enforcer, returned to their roots Monday night at the Xcel Energy Center for Colorado’s first road trip of the season. Back in the mid-2000s, they played for pride outside the Dumba family residence in Calgary.
Kids from all over the local Crowchild Hockey Association dropped in for games with Matt, about four years older than Makar, welcoming challengers.
“We would always go to their house to play,” Makar said. “They had a backyard rink and we’d always play Matt’s buddies versus us. We always had a connection with them.”
Dumba, after Wild morning skate Monday, told The Gazette: “(Makar) always had the puck skills and always had the moves. He was tiny. This little nugget. I think that was good for him, too, because he obviously learned how to take control of games and play with bigger kids. Then he grew into his size and now he’s just dominant, right?”
The Dumba-Makar connection started with their dads, Gary and Charle, who played in Calgary area men’s league games against each other. A friendship blossomed. Cale is the same age as Dumba’s younger son, Kyle, and they played on the same teams throughout minor hockey. Their parents took an active coaching role for the boys — who always looked up to Matt.
“You’d see Matt and he’s just an incredible talent. Just from his skating and physicality, he just had this winning persona like he was the man. Cale got to see him close up,” Gary Makar said in a Monday phone interview. “Matt was four years older than Cale, but he was so respectful to the young kids. A lot of guys, when they’re so much better, they’ll want to prove who they are. But he was the opposite. Both of my kids learned lessons from that when they played with younger guys. … To show that level of respect.”
Charle Dumba, in an August phone interview with The Gazette, added: “(Makar) had grown up watching Matt play in that rink and how Matt went about his business. … He said to me one day: ‘I showed Cale how to do something and he does it better than me.’”
Dumba, a seventh-overall draft pick (‘12), and Makar, a fourth-overall draft pick (‘17), planned to meet up briefly after the game Monday to exchange hellos. Makar said: “There’s definitely a lot of love between our families. We go back a long way, for sure.”
But that courtesy doesn’t extend to the game.
“I think we’re both way too competitive to let any of that hinder the outcome of a game,” Dumba said. “That’s the fun part, too, battling against each other. He’s a difference maker out there, so you’ve got to key on him and make it tough on him. If that means he’s coming on my side, and I’ve got a shot, I’m going to take it.
“He’s thinking the same.”