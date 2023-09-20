ENGLEWOOD • A long offseason for the Colorado Avalanche allowed their banged-up roster to finally get some rest.

But several prominent players will not be available Thursday for the start of training camp; including NHL 24 video-game cover model Cale Makar. The star defenseman is considered “day to day" while still working through unspecified health issues from last season.

Makar will miss the start of camp with the expectation of returning to 100% before Colorado’s first game Oct. 11 at the Los Angeles Kings.

“I’ve never really had a summer like this, where it’s just every single day kind of working toward one ultimate goal of feeling normal again,” Makar said Wednesday in the first Avalanche news conference of the season. “For me, it was a fun learning process. At the same time, I don’t know if I want to go through that again. … Going into camp, it’s feeling comfortable and making sure my body can withstand skating every single day.”

Coach Jared Bednar provided further player health updates:

• Forward Andrew Cogliano (neck) is considered “day to day" for return but is not likely to play exhibition games. Bednar said “hopefully” Cogliano will be ready for the season opener.

• Defenseman Josh Manson (lower body) is progressing “a little bit slower than what we would have liked” but is “feeling good” with the expectation of skating Thursday.

• Backup goaltender Pavel Francouz remains out “day to day" with a lower-body injury. He’s planning to join the group early next week.

Landy progress

Captain Gabe Landeskog provided an update Wednesday on recovery from knee cartilage transplant surgery that will keep him out for at least the 2023-24 NHL regular season.

“I think we’re about 4½ months into this, and it’s been a really good process so far,” Landeskog said. “It’s been obviously hard at times and other times you’re making more progress than not. … Going into it, I didn’t fully know what to expect, but it’s been really good.”

Bednar reaffirmed the team’s decision to retain Landeskog as team captain.

“I’ve thought about it, but I’m not going to (change captains),” Bednar said. “If we wouldn’t have gotten good news from Landy that his rehab wasn’t going very well or that he didn’t have a plan on returning to our team, then I would have really dug in on it. But everything seems to be going really well.”

Toews extension

Devon Toews enters the final year of his Avalanche contract this season. Is the 29-year-old defenseman in line for a big extension? Discussions with Colorado continue.

“Yeah, we’ve talked. It’s a business, right? We both have sides that we’re trying to get done,” Toews said. “We’ll hopefully find some common ground here. I’d rather it not drag on into the season. But my intent is to stay here (in Colorado for) the rest of my career. If we’re able to get that done, it would be awesome.”