CALGARY, Alberta — Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar will not play in Wednesday’s road game against the Flames with an undisclosed injury and is considered day-to-day for return, coach Jared Bednar said.
The injury occurred Monday in Colorado’s home win against the Red Wings. Makar still traveled with the team to Calgary. Bednar, when asked if Makar’s absence could potentially be long term, responded: “We’ll see.” Bednar did not clarify if it was a lower-body or upper-body injury.
The Avs leaned heavily on Makar over the past couple of months with the team’s second defensive pairing — Bowen Byram and Josh Manson — on injured reserve. Manson (lower body) is with the Avs in Calgary and participated at morning skate in a red no-contact sweater. Colorado is hopeful that he is nearing a return.
Makar leads the NHL for ice time (27:09) while averaging more than one point; 30 assists and 13 goals over 42 outings. He did not miss a game in the first half of the season. It’s impossible to replicate his presence in the lineup.
Just ask the opposition Wednesday night.
“(Makar) is a great athlete,” Flames coach Darryl Sutter said after morning skate. “He’s dominated every level he’s been at since he was a 16- or 17-year-old. Like, total domination. … He’s probably asking for more ice time. I’ve coached two guys like that who won championships, won Norris (Trophies) and were All-Stars: Chris Chelios and Drew Doughty.
“They wanted more ice time. They wanted the whole game. That’s the class.”
Makar’s absence in Calgary will elevate the role of defenseman Sam Girard; who entered the matchup with five points (one goal) over his previous six games. Defenseman Jacob MacDonald also enters the lineup.
“You see how much (Devon) Toews and Makar do for our team, and the situations they get put it, it might be easy as another guy on the D-core to just kind of relax. Settle into and being comfortable in your role,” Bednar said. “We need everyone on our team, including those D, to push and be assertive. Try to be difference makers on a nightly basis. That’s what (Girard) has done over the last couple of weeks.”