Calum Ritchie is still digesting the reality of being a first-round NHL draft pick.

“It’s crazy,” Ritchie said on the first day of Colorado Avalanche development camp. “You’re walking through the facility, and you see Joe Sakic and stuff like that. It’s kind of surreal.”

The No. 27 overall selection from the Oshawa Generals (OHL) was in attendance for the three-day camp at Family Sports and did not suit up for on-ice activities. Ritchie underwent shoulder surgery this summer. But there was plenty of value for the 18-year-old Ontario native, including film study sessions with Avalanche coaches.

“The staff has been great. I’ve been doing a lot of work for my shoulder, then also the workouts that I can do," Ritchie said. “I want to be on the ice and doing all that stuff. But, at the same time, I’m learning a lot.”

Ritchie played through his injury last season and notched 59 points (24 goals) in 59 games. He must grow into a 6-foot-2, 185-pound, frame to meet the physical demands of playing in the NHL. Yet there’s no hurry. Ritchie said: “This summer is obviously going to be really important for me. I just have to be patient with my shoulder. I don’t want to rush back too quick. I just need to get a lot stronger and be ready to go by the time that (training) camp starts.”

Ritchie expects to be “fully recovered” in about three months.

Sign Up For Free: Mile High 5 Your daily report on everything sports in Colorado - covering the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and columns from Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

But he’s already made a strong first impression on the Avalanche staff.

“I got to meet him at the draft. So, you’re just kind of developing a relationship. We’re building trust and getting to know him,” said Avalanche director of player development Brian Willsie. “We live about 40 miles apart back home in Ontario and I’ll be close by Oshawa where he’s playing juniors. (It's been) a good first impression from him and his family. Great people.”

Ritchie flexed those interpersonal skills during an off-the-ice exercise that resembled the popular TV program "Shark Tank," where small business owners pitch their products to investors. Willsie said it was designed by Adam O’Neil, a Boulder-based sports psychologist, with small teams of prospects asked to sell a product created from a random assortment of items.

“Lake coasters is what we did. Like a floatable coaster for drinks,” Ritchie said. "We didn’t have much material, just some tinfoil and tennis balls. We did our best and I think we came in second place. It was a lot of fun.”

Ritchie will eventually have an opportunity to prove himself on the ice.

”Four-to-six months is the timeline and I’m two months in now,” Ritchie said. “I’m hoping to be back for rookie camp. Just keep rehabbing it as much as I can and hopefully get there soon.”