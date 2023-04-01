Many things went right for the Colorado Avalanche in their 5-2 win over the Dallas Stars on Saturday, but Mikko Rantanen’s goal in the final minute was a highlight.

With the Avs leading by two goals and the Stars’ net empty, Rantanen fired from behind the defensive blue line.

His first instinct was to pass, but he didn’t see an open teammate. Rantanen launched the puck from the defensive zone toward the Stars’ unattended goal.

“I wanted to (pass), but I didn't see anybody,” Rantanen said.

Though Rantanen hoped to make a team-first play, his individual decision paid off. The puck soared perfectly toward the net, hitting the bottom of the goal post and falling in.

Rantanen’s precision was perfect — 1 centimeter higher and it would have ricocheted behind the net. Even so, he didn’t like the shot when it left his stick.

“I didn’t think it was (going in),” Rantanen admitted.

Still, the shot dropped perfectly in and clinched Colorado’s 5-2 victory.

Rantanen entered the game in a slump, scoring just one goal in his previous five contests. In his mind, the slump didn’t end on Saturday.

“Empty-netters don’t count,” Rantanen said.

Aside from the recent drought, Rantanen has been Colorado’s most consistent offensive player. He entered the game with 48 goals and finished with 49.

But Rantanen believes there are bigger things to focus on than his individual performance or milestones: The Avs are one point behind the Minnesota Wild for first place in the Central Division and tied with Dallas for the second spot.

“At this time of the year, you’re just looking at the standings and just trying to help the team win that way,” Rantanen said. “We have some big games coming up and it’s really tight with Dallas and Minnesota, so it’s not really time to think about your own things.”

Even though Rantanen doesn’t believe in individual highlights in this portion of the year, Avs coach Jared Bednar thinks the empty-netter will be crucial to the forward’s confidence.

“I think it’ll help,” Bednar said. “I don’t want him to have it in his head. You’re going to think about it; it’s human nature. I feel like he’s shooting the puck, he’s continuing to play the right way.”

Rantanen can join an elite company with one more goal. Only two Avs — Joe Sakic (twice) and Milan Hejduk — have scored 50 goals in a season since the franchise relocated from Quebec in 1995.

Ultimately, Bednar believes Rantanen’s success will equate to team success.

“I just want him to relax and have a belief that he’ll get there,” Bednar said. “I really want him to get there.”