It appears the Colorado Avalanche have found their second-line center.

The Avs traded for Nashville Predators forward Ryan Johansen in exchange for Alex Galchenyuk, the team announced on Saturday.

Johansen brings instant veteran leadership and skill with 842 games played over a 12-year NHL career. Galchenyuk, a pending unrestricted free agent, spent the majority of his one season with the Avalanche playing in the AHL. Media reports indicate that Nashville will retain 50 percent of Johansen’s salary; bringing his cap hit down to $4 million over the next two seasons of his contract in Colorado.

It’s a low risk and potentially high-reward deal for an Avalanche team seeking exactly what Johansen might bring on the ice.

“Ryan is a talented, veteran center who helps our top six,” general manager Chris MacFarland said in a news release. “He gives us size in the middle of the ice and brings leadership and experience to our roster. We look forward to adding him to our team.”

Johansen, 30, has amassed 555 career points (189 goals) in the NHL while playing for Columbus and Nashville. He tallied 26 goals and 37 assists in 2021-22. His production dipped last season when Johansen missed the final 27 games following right leg surgery.

The Avalanche are likely not done bolstering their top-six forwards group to account for captain Gabe Landeskog’s injury absence (knee). But adding Johansen is a big step toward assembling a roster that will compete for a Stanley Cup next season.