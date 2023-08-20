Every week during the offseason, Denver Gazette beat writer Kyle Fredrickson will take you around the NHL and inside the Avalanche:

WHAT THEY SAID

"The biggest difference in NHL training camp today is the condition of the athletes. Twenty years ago, players used training camp to get in shape; now, they come to camp in shape. Players train all year long, and a lot of them have personal trainers. Camp is full speed right from the start — physicals on the first day, and you get into hard workouts the second day. That would have never happened 20 years ago."

—ESPN NHL analyst Barry Melrose on the differences between training camp when he played (1979-86) and today's game.

***

WHAT I’M THINKING

— Why do the NFL and NHL take different approaches to training camp? The Broncos endure a rigorous two-week process, and then more practice in between preseason games stretched over three more weeks. It's a brutal experience for players and reporters alike. Meanwhile, the Avalanche will host just three days of training camp practice next month before their exhibition play. A much shorter on-ramp to begin the regular season.

— The football model is a recipe for disaster. Just ask Tim Patrick. The Broncos wide receiver suffered season-ending injuries in consecutive training camps. For once, the NHL is ahead of the NFL in modernizing the game to fit the needs of today's athlete. Can it just be hockey season already?

***

WHAT I’M READING

— Mikko Rantanen is the fourth-best winger in the league, per NHL.com’s Top-20 positional rankings entering the 2023-24 season. Rantanen trails only Nikita Kucherov (Lightning), Matthew Tkachuk (Panthers) and David Pastrnak (Bruins).

—Legendary NHL broadcaster Rick Jeanneret died Thursday after a two-year battle with multi-organ failure (per ESPN). He compiled the longest play-by-play announcing career in NHL history having called Sabres games on TV or radio for 51 years (1971-2022). One of his signature calls: “Top shelf! Where mama hides the cookies!” Jeanneret was 81.

***

WHAT’S HAPPENING

—Colorado signed forward Matthew Stienburg on a two-year contract through the 2024-25 season, the team announced last week. Stienburg, a third-round 2019 NHL draft pick, recently completed his senior season at Cornell. He recorded 46 points (20 goals) over 73 career NCAA games. Steinburg briefly joined the Colorado Eagles at the end of last season with two assists in the AHL regular season/playoffs.

—The Avalanche announced their upcoming training camp schedule at Family Sports in Centennial. All practices are open to the public.

• Sept. 21: Group 1 (8:15 a.m. to 10:15 a.m.) and Group 2 (10:35 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.)

• Sept. 22: Group 1 (8:15 a.m. to 10:15 a.m.) and Group 2 (10:35 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.)

• Sept. 23: Group 1 (8:15 a.m. to 10:15 a.m.) and Group 2 (10:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.)

— Colorado hosts preseason games at Ball Arena on Sept. 24 (1 p.m. vs. Wild) and Sept. 25 (7 p.m. vs Golden Knights). Regular season play begins Oct. 11 (8 p.m. at Los Kings).

***

NHL INSIDER

#Avs players selected as cover athletes for the EA Sports' NHL video game series.Forsberg. Sakic. Makar. pic.twitter.com/SX12CG7ZdE — Kyle Fredrickson (@kylefredrickson) August 18, 2023

Cale Makar has joined a small fraternity of Avalanche stars with the same honorary title.

EA Sports’ NHL video game series cover model.

Take a stroll down memory lane with a breakdown of Avs players to earn the distinction since franchise relocation to Colorado.

NHL 98, Peter Forsberg

They call him ‘Peter the Great’ because Forsberg ranks among the best centers to ever play in the NHL. His resilient 1996-97 season, missing 17 games with a leg injury and still recording 86 points (28 goals), made him the first Avalanche player to grace a cover; in a bygone era of video games. NHL 98 was released on PlayStation, SEGA Genesis and Super Nintendo.

The game’s ultimate legacy? An introduction video that absolutely slaps 20-plus years after its release. A gruff narrator says at the beginning: “Are you willing to donate your body?” Go ahead and watch the entire video. You won’t be disappointed.

NHL 04, Joe Sakic

Sakic’s legendary NHL career makes him a no-brainer for this list. However, in the 2002-03 NHL season, he missed 24 games with foot and ankle injuries. Sakic still managed 58 points (26 goals) in 58 games played. But why did he land on the cover?

The game initially chose Atlanta Thrashers winger Dany Heatley. But they changed course two months later after Heatley crashed a vehicle he was driving that killed his passenger; teammate Dan Snyder. EA Sports called it a “gesture of respect and sensitivity” to remove Heatley in favor of Sakic. NHL 04 was available on GameCube, PlayStation 2, Xbox and Windows.

NHL 24, Cale Makar

The sports world expected this to happen. NHL Network analyst Mike Rupp said in response to Makar’s cover selection: “You’re talking about one of the best players in the entire world. When it’s all said and done, he might go down as one of the best defensemen to ever play the game.” Makar averaged 1.1/ppg last season despite missing 22 games with injuries.

Makar told ESPN: "When they were considering me to be a part of this, it was just kind of like a 'wow' moment. You grow up, you play all these games." NHL 24 — released Oct. 6 on PS4/PS5 and Xbox X/S/One — is loaded with new features like “physics-based contact” and “goalie fatigue” to better mimic real-life hockey.

***

THE LIST

The league’s longest tenured head coaches entering the 2023-24 NHL season.

1. Jon Cooper (Lightning) — 12 seasons

2. Mike Sullivan (Penguins) — 9 seasons

3. Jared Bednar (Avalanche) — 8 seasons

4. Rod Brind-Amour (Panthers) — 6 seasons

5. Craig Berube (Blues) — 6 seasons