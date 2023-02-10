TAMPA, Fla. — NHL fans watching a nationally televised game Thursday witnessed the next evolution of the Colorado Avalanche uniform.

The big change?

Take a closer look at their helmets.

The Avs have reached a multiyear agreement with Kiewit Corporation — a prominent North American construction and engineering firm with regional headquarters in Denver — to be the team’s official helmet decal sponsor. Colorado’s home, away and practice lids will all feature the Kiewit logo; starting in Thursday night’s road loss at the Lightning.

“The Kiewit core values of people, integrity, excellence, and stewardship, align with the attributes of our talented Colorado Avalanche hockey club, and their continuous pursuit of excellence on and off the ice,” said Michael Ceilley, senior vice president of partnership marketing and media sales for Kroenke Sports & Entertainment, in a news release. “We look forward to furthering this community and Colorado-based sponsorship for many years to come.”

The NHL began allowing helmet sponsorships in 2020-21 as a way for teams to recover lost revenue associated with the pandemic.

Cole fined

Tampa Bay defenseman Ian Cole, formerly with the Avalanche (2018-21), was fined $5,000 for kneeing forward Andrew Cogliano in Thursday’s defeat at Tampa Bay. It is the maximum allowable fine under the NHL’s collective bargaining agreement, per a news release.

Cogliano appeared to injure his right knee in the collision with Cole. It took place less than two minutes into the first period with no penalty called. Cogliano initially left the ice for medical evaluation. But he later returned to the game with a total ice time of 13:04.

Schedule change

The NHL announced future game start time changes on Friday, including one adjustment to the Avalanche schedule. On April 13, the Avs will host the Winnipeg Jets in a game that will now begin at 6 p.m.

What’s next: The Avalanche (27-19-4) close out a three-game road trip against the Florida Panthers (26-22-6), 4 p.m. Saturday (Altitude TV) at FLA Live Arena.