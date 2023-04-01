The Colorado Avalanche took a major step toward earning home-ice advantage in the playoffs.

A 5-2 home victory Saturday night over the visiting Dallas Stars — fueled by a two-goal night from Nathan MacKinnon — keeps Colorado within striking distance of the Central Division crown.

The Avs are winners in 11 of their last 14 with only seven regular season games left to play. They bounced back from a disappointing Wednesday home loss to division rival Minnesota with a complete team effort Saturday against Dallas.

"We've been a resilient group," coach Jared Bednar said. "You're playing good competition every night. You're not going to win every game. But I do feel like your response after a loss is huge. When you come up to big games, sometimes you're going to succeed and sometimes you're going to fail, for different reasons. The main thing that we like to rely on with our group is that we're going to be there to compete."

The Avs moved into second place in the Central Division with 96 points and awaited a late-night winner between the Wild and Golden Knights to determine Minnesota's first-place cushion. The loss dropped Dallas into third.

Plenty can happen over the next two weeks to determine Colorado’s postseason seeding. But the Avalanche have new momentum entering a critical four-game West Coast road swing. It starts with back-to-back matchups Tuesday and Thursday at the San Jose Sharks.

On Saturday night — with a playoff-style atmosphere inside Ball Arena — MacKinnon’s effort generated a one-goal lead midway through the first period. He retrieved a loose puck in the offensive zone just before it crossed the blue line and played it deep into the corner for Mikko Rantanen. He won a puck battle to find MacKinnon open seconds later for a backdoor one-timer.

He flushed it with ease.

In the second period, moments after a failed Colorado power play, fourth-line winger Logan O’Connor made it a two-goal lead when he weaved past Stars’ defenseman Miro Heiskanen and went five-hole (between the legs) to beat Jake Oettinger.

Logan O'Connor cuts into the middle of the ice and slides one home to extend Colorado's lead to 2!#GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/NykINTLv0N — Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights (@HockeyDaily365) April 2, 2023

"I saw (Heiskanen) had a bit of a bad gap because of how the neutral zone lined up," O'Connor said. "I decided to push it and try and use that gap to my advantage. I was fortunate to squeak by there."

Dallas responded. In the second period, on the Stars’ third power play chance of the game, Tyler Seguin scored on Alexandar Georgiev at the crease. Colorado answered with the period winding down, on a power play chance, when MacKinnon ripped a shot through traffic from the point. His 34th goal on the season.

The Stars scored again midway through the third period after chaos in the crease. But the play was successfully challenged for goaltender interference and Colorado retained its two-goal advantage.

“The second I saw it, I thought it was goalie interference. I asked the other coaches and they felt the same way,” Bednar said. “You can't go into the goalie on your own and you can't force someone else in there."

It was a night of exceptional goaltending. Georgiev and Oettinger both entered the game ranked in the NHL’s top-10 for save percentage, goals against average and wins. They traded big saves all night.

Valeri Nichushkin and Mikko Rantanen each closed the game with empty net goals. The Stars scored late in the third from Joe Pavelski on a power play chance.

Avalanche 5, Stars 2

What happened: Colorado erased the memory of a tough loss to Minnesota by whipping the Stars in an important game for Central Division playoff seeding.

What went right: Nathan MacKinnon opened the game with a goal assisted by Mikko Rantanen. Logan O’Connor scored his ninth goal of the season. MacKinnon scored again on a power play chance. A third-period Stars goal was overturned after an Avalanche challenge for interference. Valeri Nichushkin and Rantanen each scored empty net goals late in the third.

What went wrong: The Avalanche committed three penalties midway through the game, and on their third penalty kill, Dallas finally converted with a Tyler Seguin power play goal. Joe Pavelski scored late in the game for Dallas.

Between the pipes: Alexandar Georgiev made 26-of-28 saves. Dallas’ Jake Oettinger stopped 27 of Colorado’s 30 shots on goal.

What’s next: The Avalanche (45-24-6) face the San Jose Sharks, 8:30 p.m. Tuesday (Altitude) at SAP Center.