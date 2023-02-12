SUNRISE, Fla. — Need a silver lining for Colorado Avalanche health woes?

Defenseman Josh Manson, missing from the lineup since early December with a lower-body injury, is on the mend and nearing a return to play. Manson practiced with the team during its recent three-game road swing.

“He’s getting close, for sure,” coach Jared Bednar said following a 5-3 win over the Panthers at FLA Live Arena. “He’s making a lot of progress. He came on this trip so he could be able to skate with the team and get some team reps in. … It was good for him to get skating and working with the group instead of just on his own. He’s been doing that for a little bit off and on.

“We’ll check on him before this week’s games.”

Manson’s comeback would bolster a defensive corps that might lose Erik Johnson to injury. He left the Florida game in the first period after blocking a puck with his left skate and did not return. Bednar said that Johnson will be reevaluated Monday.

Manson, on the second defensive pairing with Bowen Byram, has recorded six points (two goals) over 21 games played this season. Manson brings a physical edge to the team at 6-foot-3 and 218 pounds.

Hunt retained

The Avalanche placed defenseman Brad Hunt on waivers Saturday a few hours before puck drop against Florida. But he was not claimed by another team on Sunday and has been reassigned to the Colorado Eagles (AHL), the team announced.

Hunt appeared in 27 games for Colorado this season with six points (three goals). His reassignment likely opens a roster spot for Manson in the lineup.

Compher surging

Forward J.T. Compher logged two assists against Florida to increase his season total to 22; a new career-best for the Illinois native.

Top-six forward injuries opened the door for more ice time and Compher has thrived. He needs just one more point to match his highest season total (33) as an NHL player. He’s building a strong case for a contract extension, or to sign elsewhere in the offseason, as an unrestricted free agent this summer.

What’s next: The Avalanche (28-19-4) face the Tampa Bay Lightning (34-16-2), 7 p.m. Tuesday (Altitude TV) at Ball Arena.