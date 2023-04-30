Colorado Avalanche players grew up skating on hometown frozen ponds and backyard rinks imagining this moment was real: Game 7 in the Stanley Cup playoffs.

“Those are the games that you pretend you’re playing as a kid,” said 35-year-old defenseman Erik Johnson.

Of course, reality is far less romantic. Win and advance. Lose and go home.

“I’ve got some memorable Game 7s,” coach Jared Bednar said. “And some ones I’d like to forget.”

Good luck flushing the memory of this Game 7 with Avalanche heartbreak at Ball Arena.

Colorado fell into an early two-goal deficit, tried to claw back into the game, but ultimately fell short in a 2-1 defeat. Mikko Rantanen’s power play goal in the waning seconds of the second period wasn’t enough to overcome a slow team start and masterful performance by Seattle goalie Philipp Grubauer.

It's been a long time since the Avalanche won a series-clinching Game 7. Remember the 2002 NHL postseason? That Colorado team, also defending Stanley Cup champions, got pushed to the limit — twice — to reach the Western Conference finals. Those Avs won seven-game series against Los Angeles in the first round (4-0 in GM7) and over San Jose in the second round (1-0 in GM7). That marked the last time a Colorado team won a series clinching Game 7 in the postseason; a streak that remained alive after Sunday night.

Midway through the second, trailing 2-0, the Avalanche were primed for an early summer vacation. But forward Dennis Malgin drew a tripping penalty to set up a late-period power play chance. Then Nathan MacKinnon brought a somber Ball Arena crowd to its feet by hammering a one-timer that deflected off Rantanen for Colorado’s first goal of the night.

It appeared MacKinnon tied the game early in the third with another powerful one-timer from the point. False hope. The goal was reversed upon video replay for offside. Colorado kept knocking on the door in the third period and Grubauer kept standing tall. The Kraken silenced a rowdy home crowd as time expired with a 2-1 lead.

Now, an offseason of uncertainty awaits an Avalanche team still in its championship window. Several big questions will hang over the franchise this summer.

Will Gabe Landeskog finally make enough recovery progress from knee problems and return to the lineup?

Will Valeri Nichushkin's absence have a long-term impact on his standing with the team?

Will the price tag for pending unrestricted free agent J.T. Compher be too high for Colorado? And what about fellow UFAs Andrew Cogliano, Lars Eller, Erik Johnson, Jack Johnson, Darren Helm, Matt Nieto and Evan Rodrigues?

Now, time for a glass-half-full take on a surprise early exit from the playoffs. A longer offseason for Avalanche players and coaches to heal their minds and bodies. The 2022-23 campaign will be remembered for the challenges that derailed their chance to repeat Stanley Cup championship. They don’t call it the hardest trophy to win in professional sports for nothing.

Game 7 stood in the way of a repeat Avalanche title.

Avalanche 2, Kraken 1

What happened: Colorado was eliminated from the Stanley Cup playoffs with a Game 7 loss to Seattle.

What went right: Colorado held the shots on goal advantage, 16-6, at the first intermission with no goals to show for it. But Mikko Rantanen scored a power play goal with under 30 seconds left in the second period to cut their deficit, 2-1, entering the third period.

What went wrong: Seattle led for the seventh straight time in this series. Two goals from Oliver Bjorkstrand (rebound at the crease and breakaway) put Colorado into a 2-0 hole late in the second period. Kraken goaltender Philipp Grubauer was outstanding. Nathan MacKinnon had a goal waived off due to offside.

Between the pipes: Alexandar Georgiev made 25-of-27 saves. Seattle’s Philipp Grubauer stopped 33 of Colorado’s 34 shots on goal.

Injury report: Forward Andrew Cogliano (neck), forward Darren Helm (lower body) and defenseman Josh Manson (lower body) did not play in Game 7. Forward Valeri Nichushkin (personal reasons) is still not with the team.