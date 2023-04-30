Theo Ladd is only six years old, but the young Colorado Avalanche fan had the same reason as every other fan to show up early to Ball Arena on Sunday.

“I want to see the whole show,” Ladd said.

Ladd was one of thousands of hockey fans who arrived more than an hour before Game 7 of the first round series between the Avs and the Seattle Kraken.

Fans knew that one of the teams would be advancing to the second round, and one would be going home for the season — so it was important to soak it all in.

“I know the big theatrics before the game starts are something that I really like,” said Michael Garcia, a Kraken fan stationed in the Air Force in Colorado Springs. “I wanted to make sure, for my first game, I was here for everything.”

Mitch and Elisa Kaplan, Highlands Ranch residents, said they go to multiple games most years, but this was their first of the 2022-23 season. The self-proclaimed die-hard fans watch almost every game on television but haven't gotten the chance to attend any games this year.

The two knew they wouldn’t miss the chance to see the Avs in Game 7, and they were cautiously optimistic that they’d get to see them in round two.

“I'm a little nervous about the game, but it’s going to be great,” Mitch Kaplan said. “Seattle’s given us a real, real tough go at it.”

Even with the thousands on hand for warmups and the hour before them, the place got much louder when game time arrived.

A jumbotron shot of injured star Gabe Landeskog holding a “Let’s Go Avs” sign erupted the crowd minutes before puck drop. That set the tone for the raucous crowd that persisted throughout the entire first period.

The crowd became quieter when the Avs fell into a hole. Brandon Tanev scored the opening goal for Seattle before Oliver Bjorkstrand gave the Kraken a 2-0 lead.

With energy dwindling, Mikko Rantanen brought life back into the building. The puck brushed off Rantanen on a Nathan MacKinnon shot, giving the Avs their first goal.

In addition to Rantanen’s goal, the crowd was especially lively — some would say hostile — whenever Jordan Eberle touched the puck.

The Kraken forward was penalized in Game 6 for a hit that caused a season-ending injury to Avs forward Andrew Cogliano. Eberle, though, did not receive a suspension for the hit.

The crowd kept its energy for the third period and sparked when Nathan MacKinnon appeared to score a goal on a slapshot. But the officials noticed a player offside, negating the goal.

The boos from Avs fans after that call were arguably louder than their initial cheers.

Avalanche faithful hollered for the remainder of the third period, but ultimately, it didn’t lead to a win.

The Kraken escaped 2-1, ending the home team’s season.

Kristy Ortega, a Kraken fan from New Mexico, knew her favorite team had a chance: She correctly predicted a one-goal Seattle win.

“We have more players that can play,” Ortega said. “Colorado has a few really good players, and I’m hoping they get gassed by the end of it.”

Garcia had never previously been to a professional hockey game. He said he used to be a “casual hockey fan” before the Kraken’s inception in 2021.

He’s been hooked ever since and knew he couldn’t miss the team’s biggest game in its short history.

“I’m praying Seattle wins,” Garcia said. “It would be the perfect ending to my first game.”

Garcia’s prayers were answered as the Kraken won and are set to battle the Dallas Stars in the second round.