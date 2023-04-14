The Avalanche will begin their Stanley Cup title defense with a first-round playoff matchup against the Seattle Kraken.
Colorado’s 4-3 win Friday night at the Nashville Predators secured the Central Division and the No. 2 overall seed from the West. The Kraken, in their first NHL postseason appearance, are the No. 1 Wild Card team in the conference.
Here is the schedule for the Avs’ first-round playoff series schedule against Seattle:
Game 1: Tuesday, 8 p.m., Ball Arena, ESPN
Game 2: Thursday, 8:30 p.m., Ball Arena, ESPN
Game 3: Saturday, April 22, 8 p.m., Climate Pledge Arena, TBS
Game 4: Monday, April 24, 8 p.m., Climate Pledge Arena, TBS
Game 5: Wednesday, April 26, TBD, Ball Arena*
Game 6: Friday, April 28, TBD, Climate Pledge Arena*
Game 7: Sunday, April 30, TBD, Ball Arena*
*If necessary