The Avalanche will begin their Stanley Cup title defense with a first-round playoff matchup against the Seattle Kraken.

Colorado’s 4-3 win Friday night at the Nashville Predators secured the Central Division and the No. 2 overall seed from the West. The Kraken, in their first NHL postseason appearance, are the No. 1 Wild Card team in the conference.

Here is the schedule for the Avs’ first-round playoff series schedule against Seattle:

Game 1: Tuesday, 8 p.m., Ball Arena, ESPN

Game 2: Thursday, 8:30 p.m., Ball Arena, ESPN

Game 3: Saturday, April 22, 8 p.m., Climate Pledge Arena, TBS

Game 4: Monday, April 24, 8 p.m., Climate Pledge Arena, TBS

Game 5: Wednesday, April 26, TBD, Ball Arena*

Game 6: Friday, April 28, TBD, Climate Pledge Arena*

Game 7: Sunday, April 30, TBD, Ball Arena*

*If necessary