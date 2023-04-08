LOS ANGELES — The Colorado Avalanche finally received a bit of positive injury news.

Backup goaltender Pavel Francouz — absent since early February with a lower-body injury — will be the starter on Sunday in Anaheim, coach Jared Bednar confirmed Saturday before puck drop against the Kings at Crypto.com Arena.

Francouz has been a reliable No. 2 option in net for Colorado, when healthy, with a 7-7-1 record over 15 starts this season. He carries a .919 save percentage and 2.53 goals-against average.

Colorado has leaned on Jonas Johannson in the backup goaltender role since Francouz’s injury. Johansson posted a 2-0 record over two starts with a .932 save percentage and a 2.10 goals-against average.

Byram absent

The Avalanche were without three of their top-four defensemen Saturday versus the Kings.

Bowen Byram was unavailable due to a pregame illness, Bednar said. He joined Cale Makar (lower body) and Josh Manson (lower body) on the injured list. However, Byram’s absence is not long-term, Bednar said. Makar is considered “day-to-day" for return but there is currently no timeline for Manson.

Meyers breakthrough

Avalanche forward Ben Meyers knocked on the door with many quality scoring chances over the past few months with nothing to show for it. That all changed in a 6-2 road win Thursday in San Jose.

Meyers scored twice.

His first goal, on a second-period breakaway chance set up by Matt Nieto, required Meyers to knock down the puck in mid-air. He corralled it just in time for a successful shot on goal. Meyers scored again in the third period on a net-front feed from Alex Newhook.

“It feels good to help the team win in any way I can. It felt good,” Meyers said. “We’re just focused. Everybody knows that points are important at this time of the year.”

Meyers is up to three goals scored on the season. He’s been a solid AHL call-up and depth winger as the team adjusts without top-line forward Artturi Lehkonen (broken finger).

“He’s played pretty well for us when he’s been up here. He’s gone down (to the AHL) and put some work into his game. I feel like he looks really quick here right now,” Bednar said. “He’s created a bunch of chances for himself and his teammates, but has really had a tough time finishing. To see him break through tonight and get a couple of big goals is good to see. You need that secondary scoring.”